Picks, predictions for New Mexico vs. San Jose State on Friday, February 17

We have some Friday night Mountain West Conference action to look forward to this evening as the New Mexico Lobos hit the road to face the San Jose State Spartans at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, CA, and will air on CBS Sports Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

New Mexico vs. San Jose State odds

Spread: SJSU -1.5

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: San Jose State -120, New Mexico +100

New Mexico (19-7, 6-7 MWC) has nosedived over the past few weeks with a four-game losing streak and bracketology experts currently have the Lobos out of the NCAA Tournament field. Their latest setback came in a 70-56 loss to Wyoming on Tuesday, a game where they shot just 37% from the field. The team has also been without leading scorer Jaelen House, who was averaging 17.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game prior to sustaining a hamstring injury. He has missed the previous two games and is a game-time decision for tonight.

San Jose State (16-10, 7-6 MWC) is trying to carry the positive vibes of a two-game winning streak into tonight’s home contest and last took down UNLV in a 75-66 victory on Tuesday. Shooting just under 50% from the field, the Spartans were able to keep the Runnin’ Rebels at bay and gradually pulled away in the second half. Trey Anderson led with 19 points and five rebounds in the win.

The Pick: New Mexico +1.5

The trajectories of both of these teams are much different than when New Mexico drilled San Jose State 77-57 exactly one month ago. The Lobos have struggled with House out of the lineup these past two games but when he was on the floor prior to that, their losses have been close. He’s the difference maker for this team and should he suit up tonight, UNM probably guts it out on the road against a team it has already blown out. Give me the Lobos to cover.