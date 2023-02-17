RB Aaron Jones will remain with Packers on restructured deal

The Green Bay Packers are working out a deal with running back Aaron Jones that will restructure his contract and assure he is with the team in 2023, per Rob Demovsky. Jones was set to make $16 million this season, but he would have likely been released if that was the actual number. He agreed to cut that by $5 million in exchange for a signing bonus of $8.52 million as part of his total pay of $11 million for the 2023 season.

The Packers are planning to do more restructured deals to help with the salary cap, including for Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has had trouble with injuries, but still has Pro Bowl level ability when not injured.

Of course, if Jones were a quarterback instead of running back, there would never have been a thought of releasing him. Running backs just don’t have the market power they once had. Jones has shown he is one of the top backs in the league and has actually been paid like one. This is just the reality of playing running back in this league now.