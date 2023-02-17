Report: Padres 3B Manny Machado plans to opt out of his contract after the 2023 season

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado plans to opt out of his contract following the 2023 season, per Chelsea Janes. Machado is about to enter year five of the 10-year contract he signed with San Diego before the 2019 season.

San Diego initially signed Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract. It included a player opt-out after the fifth year (2023) and a six-team no-trade clause. Machado has watched the last two offseasons as guys like Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Rafael Devers and Carlos Correa have signed monstrous deals around the league. The veteran third baseman has taken notice and has said, “there’s a lot of money out there. As a player about to opt-out, it’s pretty good to see.” Nothing is 100% certain, but for now, it seems like the soon-to-be 31-year-old will be hitting the market and expecting one last big contract to ride out his career with.

Machado spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Baltimore Orioles. He was traded at the 2018 trade deadline to the Los Angeles Dodgers as a half-season rental as the team tried to make a playoff push. Following the year, he signed his 10-year deal with the Padres. In his career, Machado is a .282 hitter with 283 home runs and 853 RBI. He has been named an All-Star six times and has won two Gold Glove Awards. In 2013 he was awarded the Platinum Glove, which is given out to the best fielder among those that had won a Gold Glove that season.