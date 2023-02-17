 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mike Miles to return for TCU on Saturday vs. Oklahoma State

The Frogs have struggled without their star guard, but he’s back in time for a big game on the road.

By Collin Sherwin
TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles Jr. dribbles up court during the college basketball game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 24, 2023 at Ed &amp; Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles has been one of the most effective players in the country, but has missed the last five games for a team that was once ranked as high as No. 11 in the AP Poll.

And it looks like he will return on Saturday as TCU takes on Oklahoma State in a key Big 12 battle, according to Colin Post of 247Sports.

The Frogs went 1-4 without Miles, who was hurt just four minutes into their game against Mississippi State on January 28. His knee issue was thought not to be season-ending, and this will be a huge lift for the Frogs as they look to right the ship amidst a brutal conference schedule.

The junior do-everything guard averages 18.1 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 53.2% from the floor this year. While there’s no spread available, expect TCU to be a 4-6 point favorite when the odds are released at DraftKings Sportsbook later on Friday.

More From DraftKings Nation