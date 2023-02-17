 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Did Tiger Woods make the cut at 2023 Genesis Invitational?

We break down the cut line and how Tiger performed over two rounds for the Genesis in his first action of 2023.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Tiger Woods of the United States and Justin Thomas of the United States wait to putt on the first green during the second round of the The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 17, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Update 3:30 p.m. Our friends at DataGolf think the incoming weather might play favorably and make the course challenging enough to potentially bring +1 scores in for the weekend.

We’ll see if they’re correct after what was a tough morning for the early tee times for sure.

After a disastrous last four holes where he made three bogeys, Tiger Woods will likely not play the weekend at the 2023 Genesis Invitational. His final score after +1 after 36 holes is very doubtful to be enough to make the cut at the tournament for which he serves as host.

It’s another difficult round for the host of the tournament, who has never won at Riviera Country Club, the closest course that’s a PGA TOUR stop to his childhood home in Southern California.

The cut line sits at even par for now, with 68 players at level or better, and 17 of them exactly even. That field is unlikely to concede enough to put Tiger’s +1 in contention, and so he can focus on the trophy presentation on Sunday as his next duty this weekend.

Woods finished with three-straight birdies on Thursday on holes 16-18, but playing the back nine first on Friday had him finishing on the more challenging side of the track. It ended up being too much to get him into contention for four rounds of golf and his first cut since the 2022 Masters.

More From DraftKings Nation