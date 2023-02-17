Did Tiger Woods make the cut at 2023 Genesis Invitational?

Update 3:30 p.m. Our friends at DataGolf think the incoming weather might play favorably and make the course challenging enough to potentially bring +1 scores in for the weekend.

We’ll see if they’re correct after what was a tough morning for the early tee times for sure.

Currently projecting a scoring average of +0.8 for the afternoon wave (compared to +1.1 so far this morning). This is partly due to the weather forecast, partly due to the fact that Riviera typically doesn't play as hard as it did this morning. pic.twitter.com/q3oRDHIART — data golf (@DataGolf) February 17, 2023

After a disastrous last four holes where he made three bogeys, Tiger Woods will likely not play the weekend at the 2023 Genesis Invitational. His final score after +1 after 36 holes is very doubtful to be enough to make the cut at the tournament for which he serves as host.

It’s another difficult round for the host of the tournament, who has never won at Riviera Country Club, the closest course that’s a PGA TOUR stop to his childhood home in Southern California.

The cut line sits at even par for now, with 68 players at level or better, and 17 of them exactly even. That field is unlikely to concede enough to put Tiger’s +1 in contention, and so he can focus on the trophy presentation on Sunday as his next duty this weekend.

Woods finished with three-straight birdies on Thursday on holes 16-18, but playing the back nine first on Friday had him finishing on the more challenging side of the track. It ended up being too much to get him into contention for four rounds of golf and his first cut since the 2022 Masters.