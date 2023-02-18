What channel is the 2023 Dunk Contest on and what time does it start

The 2023 Dunk Contest is scheduled for Saturday, February 18 as part of All-Star Saturday airing on TNT. The broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET with the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest coming before the Dunk Contest, which will serve as the nightcap.

2023 Dunk Contest TV Info

Date: Saturday, February 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET (third event)

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, fuboTV, Sling TV

The Dunk Contest will start after the conclusion of the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest. It is expected to take place around 10 p.m. ET.

2023 Dunk Contest Participants

The 2023 Dunk Contest will feature NBA players Jericho Sims (New York Knicks), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), and KJ Martin (Houston Rockets). Mac McClung (Delaware Blue Coats) will also participate as a member of the NBA G League.

Shaedon Sharpe from the Portland Trail Blazers opted out of this contest, choosing to focus his efforts on the current season. That allowed Sims to enter this contest. McClung has been known for his high-flying dunks since his Georgetown days, and is the first G League member to take part in this event. Murphy and Martin enter as unknowns.