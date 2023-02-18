 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is in the Dunk Contest at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend?

Here are the players who will participate in the event at All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City.

By BenHall1
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) looks on during a game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets at Target Center. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA Dunk Contest will be on Saturday, February 18 and will be the final competition of the night. Through the past few years, many fans have complained that the Dunk Contest hasn’t been entertaining. It will be interesting to see what this years looks like with a number of new contestants. Below we take a look at who is in the Dunk Contest this season.

Jericho Sims, C, New York Knicks

Sims has started to find his role with the Knicks this season. His numbers don't jump out on the stat sheet as he is averaging 3.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists. However, he has played a bigger role since Mitchell Robinson went down with a broken thumb. Sims is 6-foot-9 and has crazy athleticism. He can jump higher than the majority of guys his size.

Kenyon Martin Jr., SF, Houston Rockets

Martin has been having the best season of his career. He is averaging 11.7 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He is averaging 2.14 dunks per game and most of those are thrown down with authority. While his numbers have been good, he’s caught many people’s eyes with his highlight poster dunks. Even though the Rockets haven’t been great, some of his dunks have gotten attention.

Trey Murphy, SG, New Orleans Pelicans

Murphy has had a good second season in the NBA. He is serving a big role for the Pelicans who could make the playoffs. He is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Of all the players in the NBA Dunk Contest, Murphy probably has the biggest impact for his team. He is averaging just over one dunk per game which is not many. However, he has thrown down a number of highlight dunks this season.

Mac McClung, SG, Philadelphia 76ers

McClung has been in the G League for the majority of his career. The 76ers just called him up on a two-way contract. He was set to be the first G League player to compete in the NBA Dunk Contest, but now he becomes the second player on a two-way contract to do the dunk contest as Cassius Stanley did it back in 2021. In the G League this season, McClung averaged 19.1 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds. He has been well-known for his bounce over the past few years.

2023 Dunk Contest participants (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Mac McClung: +125

Jericho Sims: +240

Kenyon Martin Jr.: +250

Trey Murphy III: +330

