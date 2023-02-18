What channel is the 2023 3-point Contest on and what time does it start?

This year’s NBA All-Star weekend kicks off its three-day festivities on Friday, February 17 from Salt Lake City. The 3-point Contest will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 18 and will air on TNT.
Eight players will participate in the 3-point contest: Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers), Kevin Huerter (Sacramento Kings), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).
Each player will have 70 seconds to shoot as many of the 27 available balls as he can, and three players will advance to the final round.
2023 3-point Contest TV Info
Date: Saturday, February 18
Time: 8 p.m. ET (second event)
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: Watch TNT, fuboTV, Sling TV