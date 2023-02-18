Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lille: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain will look to bounce back from a midweek Champions League loss when they take on Lille in domestic action Sunday. PSG have hit a bit of a rough patch since play resumed, with all three of their league losses coming since the restart after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lille sit fifth in the league table and have won their last two matches heading into this contest.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lille

Date: Sunday, February 19

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports

Live stream: Fanatiz, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

PSG: -155

Draw: +320

Lille: +400

Moneyline pick: PSG -155

Even though Lille have been successful of late, backing them to take down PSG in a league match is tough. The capital club has won the last three meetings in league play, including two dominant showings in the last two meetings. PSG won 7-1 back in August in the first match, and you can bet Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will want to put a bitter Champions League loss behind them in a big wa. Back PSG on the moneyline, while getting more value by taking them on the goal line (PSG -1.5 is +160, PSG -2.5 is +400).