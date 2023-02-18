 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lille: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

We go over everything you need to know for PSG vs. Lille on Matchday 24.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern M¸nchen: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League
Lionel Messi of PSG during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern Muenchen (Bayern Munich, Bayern München) at Parc des Princes stadium on February 14, 2023 in Paris, France.
Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain will look to bounce back from a midweek Champions League loss when they take on Lille in domestic action Sunday. PSG have hit a bit of a rough patch since play resumed, with all three of their league losses coming since the restart after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lille sit fifth in the league table and have won their last two matches heading into this contest.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lille

Date: Sunday, February 19
Time: 7 a.m. ET
TV channel: beIN Sports
Live stream: Fanatiz, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

PSG: -155
Draw: +320
Lille: +400

Moneyline pick: PSG -155

Even though Lille have been successful of late, backing them to take down PSG in a league match is tough. The capital club has won the last three meetings in league play, including two dominant showings in the last two meetings. PSG won 7-1 back in August in the first match, and you can bet Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will want to put a bitter Champions League loss behind them in a big wa. Back PSG on the moneyline, while getting more value by taking them on the goal line (PSG -1.5 is +160, PSG -2.5 is +400).

More From DraftKings Nation