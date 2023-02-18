How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 24

The Premier League continues into Matchday 24 this weekend as the battle for the top of the table continues between Arsenal and Manchester City after the league’s top two teams faced off earlier in the week. Manchester United and Newcastle aren’t far off either as they round out the top four heading into Matchday 24.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Fourth-place Newcastle will take on 10th-place Liverpool on Saturday afternoon as the Magpies look to hold onto their top four spot. They’re just two points ahead of fifth-place Tottenham, so a win over the Reds would go a long way for Newcastle. Elsewhere, third-place Manchester United will face off against 13th-place Leicester City on Sunday morning. Leicester are fresh off a commanding 4-1 win over Tottenham, extending their unbeaten streak to three in EPL play as the Foxes look to give Man United the same treatment.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 24 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 24 schedule

Saturday, February 18

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal - 7:30 a.m. ET, USA

Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Brighton vs. Fulham - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Everton vs. Leeds - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Chelsea vs. Southampton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Newcastle vs. Liverpool - 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, February 19

Manchester United vs. Leicester City - 9 a.m. ET, USA

Tottenham vs. West Ham - 11:30 a.m. ET, USA