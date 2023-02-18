Who is in the 3-point Contest at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend?

NBA All-Star weekend kicks off on Friday, February 17 in Salt Lake City as the best of the best gather to face off against each other in a series of contests and challenges before the weekend finishes with the 72nd All-Star Game.

The 3-point contest will take place on Saturday, February 18, and will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be available to watch on TNT. Each competitor will have 70 seconds to shoot as many of the 27 available ball from the perimeter as he can. Three players will advance to the final round. Let’s take a look at some of our participants.

Damian Lillard of Portland Trail Blazers, who has hit 191 threes so far this season, headlines this event. His backcourt mate Anfernee Simons was set to take part as well but will be replaced by Julius Randle after an injury.

The Indiana Pacers’ Buddy Hield, the NBA’s current leader in threes made by a margin of 28, has sunk 224 threes this season. He’s joined by fellow Pacer Tyrese Haliburton, who has put up 137 this season, two more than the Miami Heat’s representative Tyler Herro.

Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz joins the crew with 164 threes this season. The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, of course, makes the cut with 177 triples — seventh-most in the NBA — and the Kings’ Kevin Huerter rounds out the list. Huerter has made 143 shots from the perimeter this season.

Hield has the highest percentage from the line of the group, sinking 42.3% of his attempts. Markkanen is behind him at 41.2%.

Here’s a full list of the 3-point Contest odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 3-point Contest participants

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (+425)

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers (+425)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (+500)

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings (+550)

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat (+550)

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers (+600)

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz (+650)

Julius Randle, New York Knicks (+700)