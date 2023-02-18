What channel is the 2023 NBA Skills Challenge on and what time does it start?

The NBA All-Star Weekend will get underway on Friday, February 17 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. There are events on Friday and Saturday before the eventual All-Star Game on Sunday night. One of Saturday’s events will be the skills competitions. Three teams of three players each will compete in a variety of events to determine a winner.

This year, there will be a Team Antetokounmpo, Team Jazz and Team Rookies. Team Antetokounmpo will be the three Antetokounmpo brothers Giannis, Thanasis and Alex. Team Jazz, since the Utah Jazz is hosting All-Star weekend, is made up of Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton. Finally, Team Rookies will be Paolo Banchero from the Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey from the Detroit Pistons and Jabari Smith Jr. representing the Houston Rockets.

There will be three rounds of events. First, there will be a team relay with a mix of dribbling, passing and shooting for all three team members. The second event is team passing, with each individual attempting either a 20, 25 or 35-foot pass for points. Finally, the third event is team shooting, with all three team members participating at one time and shooting from five different locations on the court. The team that earns the most points from the three rounds will win, and if there is a tie, it will go to a half-court shot tiebreaker.

2023 Skills Challenge TV Info

Date: Saturday, February 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET (first event)

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, fuboTV, Sling TV