Who is in the NBA Skills Challenge at 2023 All-Star Weekend?

The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend will be live from February 17-19 from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Friday will feature the Celebrity All-Star Game, while Saturday’s main features are the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest. The Skills Challenge will start on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

Three teams will compete in the Skills Challenge. Team Antetokounmpo will be comprised of the three Antetokounmpo brothers, Giannis, Thanasis and Alex. Since the Utah Jazz are the hosts of All-Star weekend, Team Jazz will be represented by Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton. Finally, Team Rookies will consist of Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons) and Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets).

The Skills Challenge is broken down into three rounds. First, there will be a team relay with a mix of dribbling, passing and shooting for all three team members. The second event is team passing, with each individual attempting either a 20, 25 or 35-foot pass for points. Finally, the third event is team shooting, with all three team members participating at one time and shooting from five different locations on the court. The team that earns the most points from the three rounds will win, and if there is a tie, it will go to a half-court shot tiebreaker.

2023 Skills Challenge participants (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Team Jazz: -120

Team Rookies: +140

Team Antetokounmpos: +475