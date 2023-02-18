 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battlehawks, Dragons, Renegades top XFL championship odds ahead of 2023 season

While the Battlehawks, Dragons, and Renegades top the preseason title odds, the league champion is anybody’s guess.

By David Fucillo
St. Louis BattleHawks v DC Defenders
The BattleHawks open the 2023 XFL season as title favorites.
The XFL 2023 title odds are out at DraftKings Sportsbook and the St. Louis BattleHawks open as +400 favorites. They’re followed shortly behind by the Seattle Sea Dragons (+450) and Arlington Renegades (+500). With the Houston Roughnecks and Orlando Guardians bringing up the rear at +750 apiece, though, it’s anybody’s guess who will be crowned champion.

2023 XFL Title Odds:

St. Louis BattleHawks +400

Seattle Sea Dragons +450

Arlington Renegades +500

San Antonio Brahmas +550

Vegas Vipers +600

DC Defenders +650

Houston Roughnecks +750

Orlando Guardians +750

With so little to go off of, the odds have to reflect the star power on these rosters. A.J. McCarron will line up under center for the BattleHawks and is surely the league’s most established quarterback. Seattle, meanwhile, has two viable QB options in Steven Montez and Ben DiNucci while also employing the league’s best offensive weapon, WR Josh Gordon.

