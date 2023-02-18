Battlehawks, Dragons, Renegades top XFL championship odds ahead of 2023 season

The XFL 2023 title odds are out at DraftKings Sportsbook and the St. Louis BattleHawks open as +400 favorites. They’re followed shortly behind by the Seattle Sea Dragons (+450) and Arlington Renegades (+500). With the Houston Roughnecks and Orlando Guardians bringing up the rear at +750 apiece, though, it’s anybody’s guess who will be crowned champion.
2023 XFL Title Odds:
St. Louis BattleHawks +400
Seattle Sea Dragons +450
Arlington Renegades +500
San Antonio Brahmas +550
Vegas Vipers +600
DC Defenders +650
Houston Roughnecks +750
Orlando Guardians +750
With so little to go off of, the odds have to reflect the star power on these rosters. A.J. McCarron will line up under center for the BattleHawks and is surely the league’s most established quarterback. Seattle, meanwhile, has two viable QB options in Steven Montez and Ben DiNucci while also employing the league’s best offensive weapon, WR Josh Gordon.