XFL TV schedule: How to watch the new league in 2023, what TV channels and live streams will air games

The latest iteration of the XFL returns Saturday with the Vegas Vipers facing the Arlington Renegades kicking off the season.

That game can be seen on ABC at 3 p.m. EST. Fans should get used to seeing spring football on one of America’s largest networks too.

The league and ESPN announced that all of the games for this season, including the playoffs and championship game, will be seen on the ESPN/Disney family of networks. ESPN and ESPN2 will get the lion’s share, with 22, ABC will broadcast seven games, and FX, an entity of the Walt Disney Company, will broadcast 15 games.

Every XFL game will be available to stream on ESPN+ and will be simulcasted in 142 countries around the world.

Here’s the full slate for the opening weekend of XFL action, which gets going Saturday and wraps up Sunday.