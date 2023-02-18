Who are the starting quarterbacks in the new XFL league?

You will recognize some quarterbacks when you tune into the 2023 XFL season. Many were stars in college and a few even played a bit in the NFL. Here is a look at each QB on an XFL roster for the upcoming season.

The quarterbacks:

Arlington Renegades: Kevin Anderson, Drew Plitt, and Kyle Sloter.

D.C. Defenders: Eric Dungey, D’Eriq King, and Jordan Ta’amu.

Houston Roughnecks: Kaleb Eleby, Cole McDonald, and Brandon Silvers.

Orlando Guardians: Deondre Francois, Paxton Lynch, and Quinten Dormady.

San Antonio Brahmas: Jack Coan, Jawon Pass, and Reid Sinnett.

Seattle Sea Dragons: Ben DiNucci, Harrison Frost, and Steven Montez.

St. Louis BattleHawks: A.J. McCarron and Nick Tiano.

Vegas Vipers: Jalan McClendon, Luis Perez, and Brett Hundley.

McCarron is the headliner among this group, having played eight seasons including a playoff start for the Cincinnati Bengals with his Alabama Crimson Tide BCS title. In addition to McCarron, Lynch, DiNucci, and Hundley have all thrown an NFL pass.

There are also several former college standouts among this bunch. King was a star for Houston before transferring to Miami, Francois led Florida State to an Orange Bowl victory over Michigan in 2016, Coan started for both Wisconsin and Notre Dame, and Montez put up huge numbers at Colorado. Returning XFL fans may also remember that Ta’amu was among the league’s best players as St. Louis Battlehawks QB in 2020.