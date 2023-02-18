Breaking down the notable names on the D.C. Defenders XFL roster

The 2023 XFL season begins on the weekend of February 18-19 with four games on the schedule. Within that, the D.C. Defenders will take on the Seattle Sea Dragons at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 19. The game will air on ESPN.

Ahead of the opening games, let’s break down some of the notable names on the D.C. Defenders roster for the upcoming XFL season.

Jordan Ta’amu is projected to start at quarterback. You may remember Ta’amu from his college days at Ole Miss, tenure with the St. Louis Battlehawks (XFL), or appearances with the Tampa Bay Bandits (2022) last season. With the Bandits, Ta’amu led the USFL in passing yards and touchdowns, so he has proven ability to succeed in a league like the XFL.

If you are a Big 12 football enthusiast, then you’ll recognize several names on this roster. Former Baylor Bears, RB Abram Smith and WR K.D. Cannon, figure to make an impact while all-purpose RB Pooka Williams (formerly of the Kansas Jayhawks) will see plenty of snaps as well.

WR Josh Malone was selected out of Tennessee in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has bounced between numerous NFL teams and practice squads ever since, but Malone is a talented receiver who has caught a touchdown at the highest level.

Entering the 2023 season, here’s the full roster for the D.C. Defenders:

D.C. Defenders Full Roster