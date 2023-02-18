 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down the notable names on the D.C. Defenders XFL roster

We take a look at some of the most important XFL players on the D.C. Defenders roster.

St. Louis BattleHawks v DC Defenders Photo by Shawn Hubbard/XFL via Getty Images

The 2023 XFL season begins on the weekend of February 18-19 with four games on the schedule. Within that, the D.C. Defenders will take on the Seattle Sea Dragons at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 19. The game will air on ESPN.

Ahead of the opening games, let’s break down some of the notable names on the D.C. Defenders roster for the upcoming XFL season.

Jordan Ta’amu is projected to start at quarterback. You may remember Ta’amu from his college days at Ole Miss, tenure with the St. Louis Battlehawks (XFL), or appearances with the Tampa Bay Bandits (2022) last season. With the Bandits, Ta’amu led the USFL in passing yards and touchdowns, so he has proven ability to succeed in a league like the XFL.

If you are a Big 12 football enthusiast, then you’ll recognize several names on this roster. Former Baylor Bears, RB Abram Smith and WR K.D. Cannon, figure to make an impact while all-purpose RB Pooka Williams (formerly of the Kansas Jayhawks) will see plenty of snaps as well.

WR Josh Malone was selected out of Tennessee in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has bounced between numerous NFL teams and practice squads ever since, but Malone is a talented receiver who has caught a touchdown at the highest level.

Entering the 2023 season, here’s the full roster for the D.C. Defenders:

D.C. Defenders Full Roster

Position First Name Last Name Number
LB Aaron Adeoye 51
LB Otaro Alaka 42
QB Kevin Anderson 14
WR Brandon Arconado 19
DL T.J. Barnes 72
DB De’Vante Bausby 41
TE Nate Becker 81
TE Shaun Beyer 88
DB Shakur Brown 29
TE Sal Cannella 80
DB Jamal Carter 22
LB Will Clarke 45
DL Josiah Coatney 71
DL Doug Costin 58
TE Alex Ellis 15
DB Darren Evans 24
OL Brian Folkerts 64
RB Keith Ford 23
LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley 52
WR Rannell Hall 16
DB Josh Hawkins 28
DL Bruce Hector 90
DB Will Hill 5
OL Mike Horton 70
OL Cameron Hunt 56
RB Adrian Killins 12
P Marquette King 0
DL Davonte Lambert 6
DL Tomasi Laulile 48
CB Cre’Von LeBlanc 21
OL Garrett McGhin 55
CB Jordan Miller 25
WR Sean Modster 8
OL George Moore 77
LS Antonio Ortiz 49
LB Donald Payne 18
QB Drew Plitt 9
DB Joe Powell 4
LB Edmond Robinson 30
K Taylor Russolino 1
OL Teton Saltes 79
LB Colin Schooler 36
QB Kyle Sloter 10
WR Jordan Smallwood 17
RB De’Veon Smith 2
OL Jake Stetz 68
LB Willie Taylor 50
LB Nick Temple 43
OL Maea Teuhema 76
WR Tyler Vaughns 85
WR LuJuan Winningham 11
