Breaking down the notable names on the St. Louis BattleHawks XFL roster

We take a look at some of the most important XFL players on the St. Louis BattleHawks roster.

By pete.hernandez
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: AJ McCarron #5 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts as he is helped off the field by trainers after being injured during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2023 XFL season begins on the weekend of February 18 and 19 with four games on the schedule. Within that, the St. Louis BattleHawks will travel to face the San Antonio Brahmas at 3 pm ET on Sunday, Feb. 19. The game will air on ABC.

Ahead of that Week 1 showdown, let’s break down some of the notable names on the St. Louis BattleHawks roster for the upcoming XFL season.

The most important on the roster includes a notable former NFL player AJ McCarron. He played six seasons in the NFL with stints for the Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders, and Houston Texans. While primarily serving as a backup, McCarron is well-known for becoming the first quarterback to win back-to-back BCS national titles after achieving the feat at Alabama.

Wide receiver Jalen Smith has had stints in both the NFL and CFL, primarily as a practice squad member. Smith has been on the roster for the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks during his NFL tenure.

Marcell Ateman adds additional wideout depth with NFL experience, as the 28-year-old spent three seasons with the now Las Vegas Raiders. He appeared in 19 games for the Silver and Black, finishing with 20 receptions for 270 yards and one touchdown.

Heading into the 2023 season here’s the full roster breakdown for the BattleHawks.

St. Louis BattleHawks Full Roster 2023

St. Louis BattleHawks Roster (XFL 2023)

Position First Name Last Name Number
WR Marcell Ateman 3
DB Tim Harris 4
LB Lakiem Williams 6
DB Mike Hampton 8
WR Jaylen Smith* 9
QB A.J. McCarron 10
WR Darrius Shepherd 11
WR Gary Jennings 12
WR Austin Proehl 13
QB Nick Tiano 14
WR George Campbell 15
DB Elijah Hamilton 16
DB Lavert Hill 19
RB Kareem Walker 20
RB Mataeo Durant 21
WR Steven Mitchell 22
RB Brian Hill 23
DB Lukas Denis 25
DB Nate Meadors 26
LB Mike Rose 27
DB Ben DeLuca 28
LB Silas Kelly 29
K Donny Hageman 30
P Sterling Hofrichter 31
LB Tre Watson Sr. 33
DB Brandon Sebastian 38
DB Chris Cooper 39
LS Alexander Matheson 47
LB Willie Harvey 51
LB Carson Wells 53
OL Dallas Warmack 55
LB Travis Feeney 56
OL Mike Panasiuk 61
OL Christian Olmstead 67
OL Juwann Bushell-Beatty 73
OL Steven Gonzalez 74
OL Jaryd Jones-Smith 75
OL Eric Magwood 77
OL Vadal Alexander 78
OL Daishawn Dixon 79
TE Jovani Haskins 81
TE Jordan Thomas 83
TE Jake Sutherland 84
WR Hakeem Butler 88
DL Kevin Atkins 90
DT Taniela Tupou 91
DT Damion Daniels 93
DT Elorm Lumor 95
DT LaCale London 96
DT Freedom Akinmoladum 98
DT Gelen Robinson 99

