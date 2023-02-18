Breaking down the notable names on the St. Louis BattleHawks XFL roster

The 2023 XFL season begins on the weekend of February 18 and 19 with four games on the schedule. Within that, the St. Louis BattleHawks will travel to face the San Antonio Brahmas at 3 pm ET on Sunday, Feb. 19. The game will air on ABC.

Ahead of that Week 1 showdown, let’s break down some of the notable names on the St. Louis BattleHawks roster for the upcoming XFL season.

The most important on the roster includes a notable former NFL player AJ McCarron. He played six seasons in the NFL with stints for the Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders, and Houston Texans. While primarily serving as a backup, McCarron is well-known for becoming the first quarterback to win back-to-back BCS national titles after achieving the feat at Alabama.

Wide receiver Jalen Smith has had stints in both the NFL and CFL, primarily as a practice squad member. Smith has been on the roster for the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks during his NFL tenure.

Marcell Ateman adds additional wideout depth with NFL experience, as the 28-year-old spent three seasons with the now Las Vegas Raiders. He appeared in 19 games for the Silver and Black, finishing with 20 receptions for 270 yards and one touchdown.

Heading into the 2023 season here’s the full roster breakdown for the BattleHawks.

St. Louis BattleHawks Full Roster 2023