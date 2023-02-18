Breaking down the notable names on the Seattle Sea Dragons XFL roster

The 2023 XFL season begins on the weekend of Feb. 18 and 19 with four games on the schedule. Within that, the Seattle Sea Dragons will travel to face the D.C. Defenders at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 19. The game will air on ESPN.

Ahead of that Week 1 showdown, let’s break down some of the notable names on the Seattle Sea Dragons roster for the upcoming XFL season.

Hands down, the Sea Dragons’ most recognizable player is WR Josh Gordon, who led the NFL in receiving yards while playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2013. At nearly 32 years of age, Gordon will look to provide a spark as one of the most accomplished XFL players in uniform this season.

Ben DiNucci is in line to start at quarterback. You may recognize him as the Dallas Cowboys' backup for several seasons, making one start in 2020. DiNucci was later released by the Cowboys, so the XFL makes for a sensible landing spot to revive his career.

On the defensive side, cornerback Chris Jones has made several NFL starts while bouncing around for different teams since joining the league in 2018. He has made an appearance in nearly 30 games as a professional, so he brings plenty of experience to the table.

Entering the 2023 season, here’s the full roster for the D.C. Defenders:

Seattle Sea Dragons XFL Roster 2023