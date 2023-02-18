 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down the notable names on the Seattle Sea Dragons XFL roster

We take a look at some of the most important XFL players on the Seattle Sea Dragons roster.

By DKNation Staff
Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The 2023 XFL season begins on the weekend of Feb. 18 and 19 with four games on the schedule. Within that, the Seattle Sea Dragons will travel to face the D.C. Defenders at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 19. The game will air on ESPN.

Ahead of that Week 1 showdown, let’s break down some of the notable names on the Seattle Sea Dragons roster for the upcoming XFL season.

Hands down, the Sea Dragons’ most recognizable player is WR Josh Gordon, who led the NFL in receiving yards while playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2013. At nearly 32 years of age, Gordon will look to provide a spark as one of the most accomplished XFL players in uniform this season.

Ben DiNucci is in line to start at quarterback. You may recognize him as the Dallas Cowboys' backup for several seasons, making one start in 2020. DiNucci was later released by the Cowboys, so the XFL makes for a sensible landing spot to revive his career.

On the defensive side, cornerback Chris Jones has made several NFL starts while bouncing around for different teams since joining the league in 2018. He has made an appearance in nearly 30 games as a professional, so he brings plenty of experience to the table.

Seattle Sea Dragons XFL Roster 2023

Position First Name Last Name Number
CB Antoine Brooks 2
CB Qwynnterrio Cole 32
CB Shabari Davis 24
CB Rojesterman Farris 17
CB Chris Jones 5
CB Zafir Kelly 36
CB Linden Stephens 21
CB Bryce Thompson 27
CB Mykael Wright 34
DE Austin Faoliu 58
DE Daniel Joseph 96
DE Niko Lalos 97
DT P.J. Hall 92
DT Treyvon Hester 93
DT Antwuan Jackson 52
DT Sama Paama 50
DT Elijah Ponder 44
FB Charlie Taumoepeau 89
FS Alijah Holder 33
FS Shareef Miller 48
ILB Jordan Evans 26
ILB Clarence Hicks 9
ILB Tuzar Skipper 51
ILB Tre Walker 8
K Dominik Eberle 11
LS Thomas Fletcher 45
OC Tejan Koroma 56
OC Michal Menet 72
OC Chris Owens 55
OC Jared Thomas 73
OG Paul Grattan 65
OG Liam Jimmons 71
OG Barry Wesley 69
OLB Emmanuel Smith 43
OT Jovann Letuli 75
OT Ryan Pope 77
PT Cameron Nizialek 10
QB Ben DiNucci 6
QB Harrison Frost 14
QB Steven Montez 12
RB Morgan Ellison 25
RB T.J. Hammonds 19
RB Brenden Knox 28
WR Josh Gordon 0
WR Juwan Green 4
WR Blake Jackson 80
WR Kelvin McKnight 86
WR Jahcour Pearson 3
WR Jaylon Redd 30
WR Jordan Veasy 88
WR Damion Willis 15
The opening roster for the 2023 Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

