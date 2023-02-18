 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down the notable names on the Vegas Vipers XFL roster

We take a look at some of the most important XFL players on the Vegas Vipers roster.

By pete.hernandez
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31: Martavis Bryant #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers smiles as times expires in the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-24 win over the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

The 2023 XFL season begins on the weekend of February 18-19 with four games on the schedule. Within that, the Vegas Vipers will travel to face the Arlington Renegades at 3 pm ET on Saturday, Feb. 18. The game will air on ABC.

Ahead of that Week 1 showdown, let’s break down some of the notable names on the Vegas Vipers roster for the upcoming XFL season.

Vegas will boast a former top 10 draft pick in linebacker Vic Beasley, who played six seasons in the NFL. The Clemson product was selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft, before transitioning to brief stints with the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders. He finished with 136 combined tackles and 37.5 sacks.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans will recognize wideout Martavis Bryant on the roster, who spent four seasons with the franchise during his NFL career. In addition to playing for the Steelers, Bryant had a brief stint with the Raiders, totaling a combined 2,183 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns for both teams.

The Vipers’ backfield will also have some NFL experience in the form of running back Rod Smith. The former Dallas Cowboys tailback spent five seasons in the NFL, playing for the Seattle Seahawks, Tennesee Titans, and Raiders as well. Smith finished with 101 career carries for 364 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Heading into the 2023 season here’s the full roster breakdown for the Vipers.

Vegas Vipers Roster (XFL 2023)

Position First Name Last Name Number
Position First Name Last Name Number
OLB Pita Taumoepenu 0
DB Mister Harriel 1
QB Jalan McClendon 3
WR Martavis Bryant 4
RB DeAndre Torrey 5
DB Keylon Kennedy 6
RB John Lovett 8
DB Deontay Anderson 9
WR Mathew Sexton 10
QB Luis Perez 12
WR Jeff Badet 13
WR Cinque Sweeting 14
RB Rod Smith 15
P/K Michael Carrizosa 17
QB Brett Hundley 18
WR Geronimo Allison 19
ILB Jawuan Johnson 20
DB Antonio Phillips 21
DB Adam Sparks 22
OLB Max Roberts 23
DB Will Adams 24
DB Marwin Evans 25
DB Maurice Smith 26
DB Nijuel Hill 27
OLB C.J. Avery 28
RB Brian Burt 32
LS Adam Higuera 40
OLB Vic Beasley 44
ILB P.J. Dawson 46
K Bailey Giffen 47
ILB D.J. Calhoun 48
OL Antonio Garcia 53
DL James Folston Jr. 55
OL Dohnovan West 61
OL Michael Miller 64
OL Jamil Demby 65
OL Kahlil McKenzie 69
OL Isaiah Williams 71
OL Larry Williams 74
OL Clayton Bradley 76
OL Quinterrius Eatmon 77
TE Sean Price 80
TE Travis Koontz 81
TE Brandon Dillon 86
DL Robert Windsor 88
TE Cam Sutton 89
DL Jah’Sheem Martin 90
DL Bryant Jones 95
DL Kelvin Pinkney 96
DL LaRon Stokes 97
DL Destiny Vaeao 99

More From DraftKings Nation