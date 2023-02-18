 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down the notable names on the Arlington Renegades XFL roster

We take a look at some of the most important XFL players on the Arlington roster.

By DKNation Staff
Jacksonville Jaguars v Las Vegas Raiders
Kyle Sloter is one of the hotter names in the 2023 XFL season.
Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Arlington Renegades moved from Dallas since the 2020 iteration of the XFL, while Bob Stoops is still calling the shots. Here is a look at the most notable players on his roster heading into the 2023 season.

Stoops’ pass-happy offense is likely going to run through Kyle Sloter who has flashed brilliance in the NFL preseason with multiple teams: in 13 games, he’s thrown 12 touchdowns and just one interception. He just finished starring for the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers. His top pass-catching weapons will be TE Sal Cannella, WR Lujuan Winningham, WR JaCorey Sullivan and WR Jordan Smallwood. In the running game, De’Veon Smith (who led the XFL in rushing in 2020), veteran Keith Ford, and XFL skill position second-round selection De’Montre Tuggle will share carries. Tuggle, who ran for 672 yards and five touchdowns for Ohio, is likely to be the lead back.

Former Florida Gators, New York Giants, and Baltimore Ravens safety Will Hill will help anchor the defense. Marquette King, who played six seasons in the NFL and led the league in yards per punt in his rookie season, will assume punting duties.

Arlington Renegades roster (XFL 2023)

Position First Name Last Name Number
Position First Name Last Name Number
LB Aaron Adeoye 51
LB Otaro Alaka 42
QB Kevin Anderson 14
WR Brandon Arconado 19
DL T.J. Barnes 72
DB De’Vante Bausby 41
TE Nate Becker 81
TE Shaun Beyer 88
DB Shakur Brown 29
TE Sal Cannella 80
DB Jamal Carter 22
LB Will Clarke 45
DL Josiah Coatney 71
DL Doug Costin 58
TE Alex Ellis 15
DB Darren Evans 24
OL Brian Folkerts 64
RB Keith Ford 23
LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley 52
WR Rannell Hall 16
DB Josh Hawkins 28
DL Bruce Hector 90
DB Will Hill 5
OL Mike Horton 70
OL Cameron Hunt 56
RB Adrian Killins 12
P Marquette King 0
DL Davonte Lambert 6
DL Tomasi Laulile 48
CB Cre’Von LeBlanc 21
OL Garrett McGhin 55
CB Jordan Miller 25
WR Sean Modster 8
OL George Moore 77
LS Antonio Ortiz 49
LB Donald Payne 18
QB Drew Plitt 9
DB Joe Powell 4
LB Edmond Robinson 30
K Taylor Russolino 1
OL Teton Saltes 79
LB Colin Schooler 36
QB Kyle Sloter 10
WR Jordan Smallwood 17
RB De’Veon Smith 2
OL Jake Stetz 68
LB Willie Taylor 50
LB Nick Temple 43
OL Maea Teuhema 76
WR Tyler Vaughns 85
WR LuJuan Winningham 11

