Breaking down the notable names on the Arlington Renegades XFL roster

The Arlington Renegades moved from Dallas since the 2020 iteration of the XFL, while Bob Stoops is still calling the shots. Here is a look at the most notable players on his roster heading into the 2023 season.

Stoops’ pass-happy offense is likely going to run through Kyle Sloter who has flashed brilliance in the NFL preseason with multiple teams: in 13 games, he’s thrown 12 touchdowns and just one interception. He just finished starring for the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers. His top pass-catching weapons will be TE Sal Cannella, WR Lujuan Winningham, WR JaCorey Sullivan and WR Jordan Smallwood. In the running game, De’Veon Smith (who led the XFL in rushing in 2020), veteran Keith Ford, and XFL skill position second-round selection De’Montre Tuggle will share carries. Tuggle, who ran for 672 yards and five touchdowns for Ohio, is likely to be the lead back.

Former Florida Gators, New York Giants, and Baltimore Ravens safety Will Hill will help anchor the defense. Marquette King, who played six seasons in the NFL and led the league in yards per punt in his rookie season, will assume punting duties.