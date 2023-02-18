 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down the notable names on the Houston Roughnecks XFL roster

We take a look at some of the most important XFL players on the Houston Roughnecks roster.

Max Borghi had an illustrious career at Washington State.
Max Borghi had an illustrious career at Washington State.
Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Roughnecks open the season with the worst odds to win the 2023 XFL title at DraftKings Sportsbook. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have notable talent. Here is a look at the most notable players on their roster as they look to prove oddsmakers wrong.

Part of the reason Houston is a championship long shot is they do not have household names in their quarterback room. Cole McDonald from Hawaii will probably be the guy; he threw for more than 8,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in his college career and was drafted in the seventh round by the Tennessee Titans. WR Cedric Byrd and WR Deontay Burnett will likely be his top targets. Byrd caught 10 touchdown passes from him in two seasons at Hawaii and Burnett starred at USC before pulling in 15 combined catches in the NFL for the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. Washington State standout Max Borghi will split time with Brycen Alleyne and Adrian Killins in the backfield.

Deandre Johnson who registered 14.5 sacks at Miami and Tennessee in college will help anchor the linebacking corps. Raleigh Texada, who started 53 career games at Baylor, will look to shut opposing teams’ No. 1 weapons down each week.

Houston Roughnecks roster (XFL 2023)

Position First Name Last Name Number
Position First Name Last Name Number
RB Brycen Alleyne 26
ILB Tavante Beckett 59
RB Max Borghi 22
CB John Brannon 25
DT CJ Brewer 98
WR Deontay Burnett 4
WR Cedric Byrd 2
OT Tommy Champion 73
DT John Daka 45
WR Davion Davis 81
CB Sean Davis 23
OL Sage Doxtater 76
PK Hunter Duplessis 8
ILB Duke Ejiofor 53
QB Kaleb Eleby 5
OLB Emmanuel Ellerbee 52
CB Ajene Harris 3
WR Travell Harris 83
DL Trent Harris 33
DL Jack Heflin 96
CB A.J. Hendy 29
RB Nick Holley 16
ILB Deandre Johnson 17
DE Brian Khoury 42
WR Jontre Kirklin 13
RB Dejoun Lee 34
CB William Likely 30
DE Glen Logan 97
DT Trevon Mason 99
QB Cole McDonald 14
OG Alex Mollette 55
OL James Moore 79
CB Jordan Mosley 18
CB Alexander Myres 24
WR Aaron Nelson 6
OG Desmond Noel 65
TE Garrett Owens 21
OT Dareuan Parker 56
OT Dylan Pasquali 78
PT Race Porter 46
WR Ben Putman 80
DE Chauncey Rivers 47
QB Brandon Silvers 12
WR Justin Smith 10
OT Jack Snyder 64
CB Raleigh Texada 1
CB Kary Vincent 35
DL Tim Ward 89
ILB Nate Wieland 15
OLB Charles Wiley 57
OT John Yarbrough 70

