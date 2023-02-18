Breaking down the notable names on the Houston Roughnecks XFL roster

The Houston Roughnecks open the season with the worst odds to win the 2023 XFL title at DraftKings Sportsbook. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have notable talent. Here is a look at the most notable players on their roster as they look to prove oddsmakers wrong.

Part of the reason Houston is a championship long shot is they do not have household names in their quarterback room. Cole McDonald from Hawaii will probably be the guy; he threw for more than 8,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in his college career and was drafted in the seventh round by the Tennessee Titans. WR Cedric Byrd and WR Deontay Burnett will likely be his top targets. Byrd caught 10 touchdown passes from him in two seasons at Hawaii and Burnett starred at USC before pulling in 15 combined catches in the NFL for the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. Washington State standout Max Borghi will split time with Brycen Alleyne and Adrian Killins in the backfield.

Deandre Johnson who registered 14.5 sacks at Miami and Tennessee in college will help anchor the linebacking corps. Raleigh Texada, who started 53 career games at Baylor, will look to shut opposing teams’ No. 1 weapons down each week.