Breaking down the notable names on the San Antonio Brahmas XFL roster

We take a look at some of the most important XFL players on the San Antonio Brahmas roster.

The Brahmas’ offense will run through QB Jack Coan.
The San Antonio Brahmas are newcomers to the XFL in 2023 but are loaded with potential breakout talent. Here is a look at the most notable players on their roster as they embark on their inaugural season.

Former Wisconsin and Notre Dame QB Jack Coan will be the team’s signal caller and he will look to spread the ball out to his variety of weapons, including former Notre Dame TE Alize Mack who was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, as well as former Texas Tech WR TJ Vasher who nearly reached 2,000 career receiving yards in Lubbock. RB Kalen Ballage is one of the most established backs in the league, having registered 213 NFL carries across four seasons. He’ll be backed up by former Rutgers back Jon Hilliman, who carried the ball 30 times for the New York Giants in 2019. Former Texas Tech LB Riko Jeffers will lead a defense that has tons of players with Texas ties.

San Antonio Brahmas (XFL 2023)

Position First Name Last Name Number
Position First Name Last Name Number
SAF Tenny Adewusi 5
WR Landen Akers 82
RB Kalen Ballage 11
CB Luq Barcoo 1
DE Drew Beesley 33
TE Ben Beise 35
CB Terrell Bonds 25
WR Fred Brown 6
DB Divine Buckrham 26
QB Jack Coan 16
OLB Ben Davis 3
DE Da'Sean Downey 55
ILB Joel Dublanko 41
DT Javier Edwards 91
DT Matthew Gotel 90
RB Jon Hilliman 31
LB Riko Jeffers 40
CB Elijah Jones 8
WR Travis Jonsen 10
OG Ruobbens Joseph 71
OC Luke Juriga 59
OT Derrick Kelly 74
SAF Jack Koerner 28
CB Ryan Lewis 24
LB Drew Lewis 52
TE Alize Mack 88
OG Damien Mama 51
OG Jordan Mccray 63
OT Chidi Okeke 77
QB Jawon Pass 4
RB Jacques Patrick 9
TE Jamal Pettigrew 86
OT Norman Price 72
WR Darece Roberson 15
K Parker Romo 23
DE Mike Scott 44
OLB Delontae Scott 45
QB Reid Sinnett 17
CB Kemah Siverand 32
DT Kobe Smith 50
LS Rex Sunahara 47
CB Ranthony Texada 22
WR Jalen Tolliver 80
DT Kamilo Tongamoa 95
RB Calvin Turner 12
DE Mike Tverdov 42
WR Tj Vasher 18
DB Sean Williams 27
LB Jordan Williams 38
P Brad Wing 0
OT Willie Wright 58
TE Deon Yelder 84

