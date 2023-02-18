Breaking down the notable names on the San Antonio Brahmas XFL roster

The San Antonio Brahmas are newcomers to the XFL in 2023 but are loaded with potential breakout talent. Here is a look at the most notable players on their roster as they embark on their inaugural season.

Former Wisconsin and Notre Dame QB Jack Coan will be the team’s signal caller and he will look to spread the ball out to his variety of weapons, including former Notre Dame TE Alize Mack who was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, as well as former Texas Tech WR TJ Vasher who nearly reached 2,000 career receiving yards in Lubbock. RB Kalen Ballage is one of the most established backs in the league, having registered 213 NFL carries across four seasons. He’ll be backed up by former Rutgers back Jon Hilliman, who carried the ball 30 times for the New York Giants in 2019. Former Texas Tech LB Riko Jeffers will lead a defense that has tons of players with Texas ties.