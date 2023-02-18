 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down the notable names on the Orlando Guardians XFL roster

We take a look at some of the most important XFL players on the Orlando Guardians roster.

By DKNation Staff
Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos
Paxton Lynch is one of the most notable players in the XFL this season.
Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The former New York Guardians have moved to Orlando for the 2023 XFL season. Here is a look at the most notable players on the new team’s roster as they are set to kick off the year.

QB Deondre Francois is an Orlando native and is competing with QB Paxton Lynch for starting duties. The former Florida State signal caller led the Seminoles to an Orange Bowl win over Michigan in 2016 but was dismissed by the team in 2019 after a video surfaced that appeared to show Francois making threats and admitting to physical and mental abuse of his girlfriend. He got a second chance at Hampton and threw for a school-record 26 touchdowns. Lynch was drafted 26th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and is one of four current XFL quarterbacks to have thrown an NFL pass.

The team’s most notable pass-catching weapons are WR Cody Latimer and WR Charleston Rambo. Latimer starred at Indiana before catching on with the Broncos and New York Giants. He and Lynch played together in Denver in 2016 and 2017. Rambo was a solid weapon for Oklahoma before he transferred to Miami (FL) for his breakout 2021 season in which he caught 79 passes for 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns.

In one of the cooler stories of the XFL preseason, North Charleston, South Carolina police officer Trevon Sanders, who totaled 16.5 career tackles for loss at Troy, made Orlando’s final roster. He will play on the defensive line for the Guardians and resume his work as a police officer after the season.

Orlando Guardians roster (XFL 2023)

Position First Name Last Name Number
Position First Name Last Name Number
K Jose Borregales 0
DB C.J. Holmes 1
CB Javaris Davis 2
QB Deondre Francois 3
WR Stephen Guidry 5
QB Paxton Lynch 6
LB Terrance Smith 8
NT Gerald Willis 9
WR Deddrick Thomas 10
TE Cody Latimer 11
QB Quinten Dormady 12
S Mike Lee 13
WR Charleston Rambo 14
WR JaVonta Payton 15
WR Dontez Byrd 16
WR Eli Rogers 17
WR Andrew Jamiel 18
P Townsend Johnny 19
DB Baylen Buchanan 20
CB Shaq Wiggins 21
S Matt Elam 22
S Najeem Hosein 23
CB Roman Tatum 24
RB Devin Darrington 26
RB Jah-Maine Martin 30
LB Lakia Henry 31
CB Justin Rogers 32
DE Nick Coe 34
DE Jacoby Jones 36
CB Marcus Murphy Jr. 38
LB Erroll Thompson 40
LB Jeremiah Gemmel 41
DL Josh Harvey-Clemons 43
LB Terrance Plummer 44
LB Tegray Scales 46
DE Ja'Quain Blakely 48
DE Olenga Emmanuel 49
OL David Moore 51
DE Stansly Maponga 56
CB Jalen Spady 58
G Ze’Veyon Furcron 59
G Fred Lauina 64
G Jordan Ighofose 65
OT Sunday Deng 70
OT Ja’Chai Baker 75
OL Abdul Beecham 77
TE/LS Ryan Becker 80
TE Logan Carter 87
DE Caeveon Patton 88
NT Khristian Tate 94
DT Trevon Sanders 99

More From DraftKings Nation