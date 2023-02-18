 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Genesis Invitational

The Genesis Invitational tees off at 11:44 a.m. ET on Saturday from Riviera Country Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

Tiger Woods of the United States shakes hands with Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the ninth green during the second round of the The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 17, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Tiger Woods was one of 68 players to make the cut in the tournament he is hosting, and he’ll be one of the first to tee off for Round 3 of the Genesis Invitational on Saturday

Round 3 of the event gets underway on Saturday, with tee times starting at 11:44 a.m. ET. Woods landed exactly on the cut number of +1, so he’ll be in one of the first groups to start play on Saturday. Because players are going off both the 1st and 10th tee, Woods as one of the worst scores so far will be starting on No. 10.

As for the leaders, World No. 1 Jon Rahm checks in as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds of +240, as his score of -9 is just one shot back of the current leader Max Homa. Homa is the second choice at +320, with the -8 Collin Morikawa the third-most likely to take home the trophy at +650. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is at -6, but is respected by the odds board enough to be the +850 fourth choice.

With $20 million on the line in this PGA TOUR elevated event, it should be a terrific weekend not only for fans of Woods, but fans of the sport in generals as many of the best players in the world still in contention.

Golf Channel will have coverage of the round from 1-3 p.m. ET, and CBS will take over from 3-7 p.m. ET, PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Genesis Invitational on Saturday.

2023 Genesis Invitational Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
1:45 PM Tee No. 1 Max Homa Keith Mitchell Jon Rahm
1:34 PM Tee No. 1 Lee Hodges Collin Morikawa Patrick Cantlay
1:23 PM Tee No. 1 Rory McIlroy Matt Kuchar Danny Willett
1:12 PM Tee No. 1 Gary Woodland Will Zalatoris Scottie Scheffler
1:01 PM Tee No. 1 Shane Lowry Tommy Fleetwood Thomas Detry
12:50 PM Tee No. 1 Kramer Hickok Sungjae Im Tom Hoge
12:39 PM Tee No. 1 Adam Svensson Harris English Jhonattan Vegas
12:28 PM Tee No. 1 Adam Schenk Sahith Theegala Kevin Streelman
12:17 PM Tee No. 1 Peter Malnati Jason Day Stephan Jaeger
12:06 PM Tee No. 1 David Lipsky Adam Hadwin Scott Piercy
11:55 AM Tee No. 1 J.J. Spaun Viktor Hovland Kevin Tway
11:44 AM Tee No. 1 Luke List Justin Thomas Seamus Power
11:44 AM Tee No. 10 Lucas Herbert Michael Thompson Tyrrell Hatton
11:55 AM Tee No. 10 Doug Ghim Sam Ryder Adam Long
12:06 PM Tee No. 10 Justin Suh Ben Taylor Sepp Straka
12:17 PM Tee No. 10 Tony Finau Tom Kim Adrian Meronk
12:28 PM Tee No. 10 Nate Lashley Tyler Duncan Trey Mullinax
12:39 PM Tee No. 10 Cameron Young Denny McCarthy S.H. Kim
12:50 PM Tee No. 10 Mackenzie Hughes Luke Donald Adam Scott
1:01 PM Tee No. 10 Corey Conners Emiliano Grillo Nick Taylor
1:12 PM Tee No. 10 Tiger Woods Christiaan Bezuidenhout Matthias Schwab
1:23 PM Tee No. 10 Xander Schauffele J.B. Holmes Rickie Fowler
1:34 PM Tee No. 10 Wyndham Clark Aaron Rai

