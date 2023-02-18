Full list of tee times for Final Round of Genesis Invitational on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Genesis Invitational, and Jon Rahm looks to win for the third time this season, as he holds a three-shot lead after a blistering -6 65 on Saturday.
Rahm is at -15, three shots clear of Max Homa (-12) and Keith Mitchell (-11). Tiger Woods shot a -4 67 on Saturday to get to -3 overall, and he’ll tee off at 11:16 a.m. on Sunday.
Rahm is the big favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at -275, which is what happens when the No. 1 player in the world has a lead heading into the last day. Homa is the second choice at +450, with Mitchell and Patrick Cantlay both checking in at +1600.
The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, and with $20 million on the line in this PGA TOUR elevated event, there will be plenty of interest as the West Coast Swing comes to a close.
Golf Channel will have coverage of the round from 1-3 p.m. ET, and CBS will take over from 3-7 p.m. ET, PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Genesis Invitational on Sunday.
Genesis Invitational Round 4 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|1:06 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jon Rahm
|Max Homa
|Keith Mitchell
|12:55 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Patrick Cantlay
|Gary Woodland
|Adam Svensson
|12:44 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Denny McCarthy
|Tom Hoge
|Collin Morikawa
|12:33 PM
|Tee No. 1
|J.J. Spaun
|Sahith Theegala
|Will Zalatoris
|12:22 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Matt Kuchar
|Lee Hodges
|Seamus Power
|12:11 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Scottie Scheffler
|Danny Willett
|Luke List
|12:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Lucas Herbert
|Justin Suh
|Peter Malnati
|11:49 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Cameron Young
|Shane Lowry
|Tommy Fleetwood
|11:38 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Rory McIlroy
|Justin Thomas
|Viktor Hovland
|11:27 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Tway
|Jason Day
|Stephan Jaeger
|11:16 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kramer Hickok
|Tiger Woods
|Tyrrell Hatton
|11:05 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Doug Ghim
|Sam Ryder
|Sepp Straka
|12:55 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Corey Conners
|Emiliano Grillo
|12:44 PM
|Tee No. 10
|J.B. Holmes
|Adam Hadwin
|Adam Scott
|12:33 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Matthias Schwab
|Xander Schauffele
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12:22 PM
|Tee No. 10
|S.H. Kim
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Nick Taylor
|12:11 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Thompson
|David Lipsky
|Ben Taylor
|12:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Sungjae Im
|Rickie Fowler
|Aaron Rai
|11:49 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nate Lashley
|Trey Mullinax
|Jhonattan Vegas
|11:38 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Piercy
|Tony Finau
|Tom Kim
|11:27 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Thomas Detry
|Wyndham Clark
|Adam Long
|11:16 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tyler Duncan
|Harris English
|Luke Donald
|11:05 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Adrian Meronk
|Adam Schenk
|Kevin Streelman