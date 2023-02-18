 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Final Round of Genesis Invitational on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 Genesis Invitational tees off Sunday at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Keith Mitchell of the United States shakes hands with Jon Rahm of Spain after their round on the 18th green during the third round of the The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 18, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Genesis Invitational, and Jon Rahm looks to win for the third time this season, as he holds a three-shot lead after a blistering -6 65 on Saturday.

Rahm is at -15, three shots clear of Max Homa (-12) and Keith Mitchell (-11). Tiger Woods shot a -4 67 on Saturday to get to -3 overall, and he’ll tee off at 11:16 a.m. on Sunday.

Rahm is the big favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at -275, which is what happens when the No. 1 player in the world has a lead heading into the last day. Homa is the second choice at +450, with Mitchell and Patrick Cantlay both checking in at +1600.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, and with $20 million on the line in this PGA TOUR elevated event, there will be plenty of interest as the West Coast Swing comes to a close.

Golf Channel will have coverage of the round from 1-3 p.m. ET, and CBS will take over from 3-7 p.m. ET, PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Genesis Invitational on Sunday.

Genesis Invitational Round 4 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
1:06 PM Tee No. 1 Jon Rahm Max Homa Keith Mitchell
12:55 PM Tee No. 1 Patrick Cantlay Gary Woodland Adam Svensson
12:44 PM Tee No. 1 Denny McCarthy Tom Hoge Collin Morikawa
12:33 PM Tee No. 1 J.J. Spaun Sahith Theegala Will Zalatoris
12:22 PM Tee No. 1 Matt Kuchar Lee Hodges Seamus Power
12:11 PM Tee No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Danny Willett Luke List
12:00 PM Tee No. 1 Lucas Herbert Justin Suh Peter Malnati
11:49 AM Tee No. 1 Cameron Young Shane Lowry Tommy Fleetwood
11:38 AM Tee No. 1 Rory McIlroy Justin Thomas Viktor Hovland
11:27 AM Tee No. 1 Kevin Tway Jason Day Stephan Jaeger
11:16 AM Tee No. 1 Kramer Hickok Tiger Woods Tyrrell Hatton
11:05 AM Tee No. 1 Doug Ghim Sam Ryder Sepp Straka
12:55 PM Tee No. 10 Corey Conners Emiliano Grillo
12:44 PM Tee No. 10 J.B. Holmes Adam Hadwin Adam Scott
12:33 PM Tee No. 10 Matthias Schwab Xander Schauffele Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:22 PM Tee No. 10 S.H. Kim Mackenzie Hughes Nick Taylor
12:11 PM Tee No. 10 Michael Thompson David Lipsky Ben Taylor
12:00 PM Tee No. 10 Sungjae Im Rickie Fowler Aaron Rai
11:49 AM Tee No. 10 Nate Lashley Trey Mullinax Jhonattan Vegas
11:38 AM Tee No. 10 Scott Piercy Tony Finau Tom Kim
11:27 AM Tee No. 10 Thomas Detry Wyndham Clark Adam Long
11:16 AM Tee No. 10 Tyler Duncan Harris English Luke Donald
11:05 AM Tee No. 10 Adrian Meronk Adam Schenk Kevin Streelman

