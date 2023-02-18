Full list of tee times for Final Round of Genesis Invitational on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Genesis Invitational, and Jon Rahm looks to win for the third time this season, as he holds a three-shot lead after a blistering -6 65 on Saturday.

Rahm is at -15, three shots clear of Max Homa (-12) and Keith Mitchell (-11). Tiger Woods shot a -4 67 on Saturday to get to -3 overall, and he’ll tee off at 11:16 a.m. on Sunday.

Rahm is the big favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at -275, which is what happens when the No. 1 player in the world has a lead heading into the last day. Homa is the second choice at +450, with Mitchell and Patrick Cantlay both checking in at +1600.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, and with $20 million on the line in this PGA TOUR elevated event, there will be plenty of interest as the West Coast Swing comes to a close.

Golf Channel will have coverage of the round from 1-3 p.m. ET, and CBS will take over from 3-7 p.m. ET, PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Genesis Invitational on Sunday.