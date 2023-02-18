Odds for UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. the 12 fight card be headlined by a women’s flyweight battle between No. 3 Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield. The preliminary card will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET with the main card set to begin right after at 7:00 p.m. ET. Both cards will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Andrade (24-9) will enter this bout having won three straight, including her last fight in January when she defeated Lauren Murphy via unanimous decision. She once held the Women’s flyweight title but has dropped her last two title opportunities. However, with her being the No. 3 contender, she could be in a position for another shot soon.

Blanchfield (10-1) is the newbie in this matchup she’s only been in the UFC since 2021, but is 4-0 looking to make it five straight with a win over Andrade. With her hot start and flying up the contender rankings, she could be in line for a championship sooner rather than later. She will have her hands full on Saturday, but a win would be a huge upset and what she needs to get her UFC career started.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

#3 Jessica Andrade: -125

#10 Erin Blanchfield: +105

Jordan Wright: +230

Zac Pauga: -275

Josh Parisian: +215

Jamal Pogues: -255

William Knight: -125

Marcin Prachnio: +105

Jim Miller: +185

Alexander Hernandez: -215

Preliminary card

#12 Lina Lansberg: +380

#14 Mayra Bueno Silva: -4475

Jamall Emmers: +130

Khusein Askhabov: -150

Ovince St. Preux: +185

Philipe Lins: -215

Nazim Sadykhov: -190

Evan Elder: +160

AJ Fletcher:-285

Themba Gorimbo: +240

Clayton Carpenter: -305

Juancamilo Ronderos: +255