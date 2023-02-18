Odds for UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. the 12 fight card be headlined by a women’s flyweight battle between No. 3 Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield. The preliminary card will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET with the main card set to begin right after at 7:00 p.m. ET. Both cards will be available for streaming on ESPN+.
Andrade (24-9) will enter this bout having won three straight, including her last fight in January when she defeated Lauren Murphy via unanimous decision. She once held the Women’s flyweight title but has dropped her last two title opportunities. However, with her being the No. 3 contender, she could be in a position for another shot soon.
Blanchfield (10-1) is the newbie in this matchup she’s only been in the UFC since 2021, but is 4-0 looking to make it five straight with a win over Andrade. With her hot start and flying up the contender rankings, she could be in line for a championship sooner rather than later. She will have her hands full on Saturday, but a win would be a huge upset and what she needs to get her UFC career started.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
#3 Jessica Andrade: -125
#10 Erin Blanchfield: +105
Jordan Wright: +230
Zac Pauga: -275
Josh Parisian: +215
Jamal Pogues: -255
William Knight: -125
Marcin Prachnio: +105
Jim Miller: +185
Alexander Hernandez: -215
Preliminary card
#12 Lina Lansberg: +380
#14 Mayra Bueno Silva: -4475
Jamall Emmers: +130
Khusein Askhabov: -150
Ovince St. Preux: +185
Philipe Lins: -215
Nazim Sadykhov: -190
Evan Elder: +160
AJ Fletcher:-285
Themba Gorimbo: +240
Clayton Carpenter: -305
Juancamilo Ronderos: +255