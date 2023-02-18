 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series kicks off its 2023 season in Daytona. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By Erik Buchinger
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday with the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300. Before the race gets started at 5:00 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 11:30 a.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.

The qualifying format will include all vehicles making one lap with the top 10 advancing to the final round. Drivers who advanced go around the track once more to determine starting position.

Austin Hill and Justin Haley are listed as co-favorites with +700 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook with John H. Nemecheck, Cole Custer and Chandler Smith all rounding out the top five with +1000 odds for Saturday night’s race.

How to watch qualifying for the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

Date: Saturday, February 18th
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live

Entry list

2023 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 entry list

Car # Driver
0 Cole Custer
1 Sam Mayer
02 David Starr
2 Sheldon Creed
4 Bayley Currey
5 Jade Buford
6 Brennan Poole
07 Blaine Perkins
7 Justin Allgaier
08 Gray Gaulding
8 Josh Berry
9 Brandon Jones
10 Justin Haley
11 Daniel Hemric
13 Timmy Hill
16 Chandler Smith
18 Sammy Smith
19 Myatt Snider
20 John Hunter Nemechek
21 Austin Hill
24 Parker Chase
25 Brett Moffitt
26 Kaz Grala
27 Jeb Burton
28 Kyle Sieg
31 Parker Retzlaff
34 Jesse Iwuji
35 C.J. McLaughlin
36 Alex Labbe
38 Ryan Sieg
39 Joe Graf, Jr.
43 Ryan Ellis
44 Jeffrey Earnhardt
45 Caesar Bacarella
48 Parker Kligerman
51 Jeremy Clements
53 Joey Gase
66 Dexter Stacey
74 Ryan Vargas
78 Anthony Alfredo
91 Josh Bilicki
92 Josh Williams
98 Riley Herbst
99 Garrett Smithley

