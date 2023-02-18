Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday with the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300. Before the race gets started at 5:00 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 11:30 a.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.

The qualifying format will include all vehicles making one lap with the top 10 advancing to the final round. Drivers who advanced go around the track once more to determine starting position.

Austin Hill and Justin Haley are listed as co-favorites with +700 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook with John H. Nemecheck, Cole Custer and Chandler Smith all rounding out the top five with +1000 odds for Saturday night’s race.

How to watch qualifying for the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

Date: Saturday, February 18th

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live

Entry list