Best bets for 3-Point Contest at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend has a packed slate of events on Saturday, Feb. 18. Among that is the 3-Point Contest which is scheduled to start at around 8:30 p.m. ET while airing on TNT. It will serve as the second event of All-Star Saturday Night, sandwiched between the Skills Challenge and Dunk Contest.

Let’s take a look at our favorite pick and a darkhorse option for the 3-Point Contest.

Favorite Pick: Buddy Hield (+425)

Hield is tied with Damian Lillard for the shortest odds (+425) at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you recall, Hield won the 3-Point contest in 2020, so he has some good experience in this event. He won’t be the main attraction of this contest, as Lillard and Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum are the top names in this contest. However, Hield has a smooth stroke and familiarity in this event, which makes him a tantalizing pick.

Darkhorse Pick: Lauri Markkanen (+650)

Karl-Anthony Towns won the 3-Point contest last year, breaking a nine-year drought of a power forward or center winning the event. Markkanen has the second-longest odds (+650) at DraftKings Sportsbook, only ahead of New York Knicks forward Julius Randle at +700. However, Markkanen is the hometown attraction in Utah. The crowd will be on his side. The rims could be on his side. Will those factors come into play? Who knows! It doesn’t hurt that Markkanen is used to shooting on this court. He’s worth a look as a longshot.