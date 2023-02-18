Who won last year’s NBA 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend?

NBA All-Star Weekend returns with Salt Lake City hosting this year’s festivities, including a packed State Farm Saturday Night schedule that includes the 3-Point Contest. This year’s competition features a mix of All-Stars as well as first-time participants in the annual shootout.

Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum headline this year’s pool of participants, with Lillard looking to hoist the hardware for the first time in three appearances, after participating back in 2014 and 2019. His 11.0 three-point attempts per game rank second in the NBA, behind Stephen Curry’s 11.4. Curry (4.9) and Klay Thompson (4.2) are the only players making more three-pointers per game.

Below is a look at the full participants and odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Damian Lillard +425

Buddy Hield +425

Jayson Tatum +500

Kevin Huerter +550

Tyler Herro +550

Tyrese Haliburton +600

Lauri Markkanen +650

Julius Randle +700

Last year’s winner

The 2022 3-point contest marked a first in the history of the competition, with Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl Anthony-Towns becoming the first center to win the shootout. Towns outlasted both Luke Kennard and Trae Young in the final round, finishing with 29 points and ensuring neither Kennard nor Young had a chance to tie or beat him with their final make. He became the tallest winner since seven-footer Dirk Nowitzki back in 2006.

Notable previous winners

This year’s competition will feature a returning champion after Hield won the contest back in 2020. Curry, widely regarded as the greatest shooter of all time, unsurprisingly has hoisted the hardware twice, first in 2015 and again in 2021. He joins Jason Kapono (two-time winner), Peja Stojakovic (two-time winner), Jeff Hornaceck (two-time winner), Mark Price (two-time winner), Craig Hodges (three-time winner) and Larry Bird (three-time winner) as the only players to have won the contest multiple times.