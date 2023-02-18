NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Xfinity Series race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series season will get underway on Saturday, February 18. The first race of the year is the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, a.k.a the Beef 300. The Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida will host the race. While the Beef 300 itself starts at 5 p.m. ET, qualifying will start at 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1.

Qualifying for 2023 looks like it will adopt a similar format to what was introduced in 2022. The superspeedway in Daytona will see qualifying broken down into two rounds. In the first, all cars will run a single-car one-lap qualifier. The top 10 will advance to the final round. The times will reset, and the remaining drivers will run another single-car, one-lap qualifier, with the fastest driver earning the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Austin Hill, who won last year’s race, is tied with Justin Haley at DraftKings Sportsbook for the best odds to win the Beef 300. The duo is installed at +700 and is followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer and Chandler Smith, who all have +1000 odds of taking the checkered flag.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.