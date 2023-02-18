 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Xfinity Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at the Daytona International Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Stefan Parsons, driver of the #45 Sokal Digital Advertising Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series season will get underway on Saturday, February 18. The first race of the year is the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, a.k.a the Beef 300. The Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida will host the race. While the Beef 300 itself starts at 5 p.m. ET, qualifying will start at 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1.

Qualifying for 2023 looks like it will adopt a similar format to what was introduced in 2022. The superspeedway in Daytona will see qualifying broken down into two rounds. In the first, all cars will run a single-car one-lap qualifier. The top 10 will advance to the final round. The times will reset, and the remaining drivers will run another single-car, one-lap qualifier, with the fastest driver earning the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Austin Hill, who won last year’s race, is tied with Justin Haley at DraftKings Sportsbook for the best odds to win the Beef 300. The duo is installed at +700 and is followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer and Chandler Smith, who all have +1000 odds of taking the checkered flag.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 entry list

Car # Driver
Car # Driver
0 Cole Custer
1 Sam Mayer
02 David Starr
2 Sheldon Creed
4 Bayley Currey
5 Jade Buford
6 Brennan Poole
07 Blaine Perkins
7 Justin Allgaier
08 Gray Gaulding
8 Josh Berry
9 Brandon Jones
10 Justin Haley
11 Daniel Hemric
13 Timmy Hill
16 Chandler Smith
18 Sammy Smith
19 Myatt Snider
20 John Hunter Nemechek
21 Austin Hill
24 Parker Chase
25 Brett Moffitt
26 Kaz Grala
27 Jeb Burton
28 Kyle Sieg
31 Parker Retzlaff
34 Jesse Iwuji
35 C.J. McLaughlin
36 Alex Labbe
38 Ryan Sieg
39 Joe Graf, Jr.
43 Ryan Ellis
44 Jeffrey Earnhardt
45 Caesar Bacarella
48 Parker Kligerman
51 Jeremy Clements
53 Joey Gase
66 Dexter Stacey
74 Ryan Vargas
78 Anthony Alfredo
91 Josh Bilicki
92 Josh Williams
98 Riley Herbst
99 Garrett Smithley

