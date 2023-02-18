How to watch Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Daytona Beach, Florida this weekend for the 2023 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 The Daytona International Speedway will host the event on Saturday, February 18. The race begins at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

The race is a total of 120 laps around the 2.5-mile circuit. Stages 1 and 2 will both be 30 laps each, with the Final Stage being upped to 60 laps. Last year’s winner (and this year’s pole-sitter) was Austin Hill, who finished in 2:11:46. The year before, Austin Cindric earned the victory in overtime in 2:34:12. Noah Gragson took the checkered flag in 2019 in 2:11:44.

Hill and Justin Haley are tied at DraftKings Sportsbook with +700 odds to win the race. John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer and Chandler Smith follow them at +1000, and Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry are installed at +1200.

How to watch the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

Date: Saturday, February 18

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

