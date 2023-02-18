 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Hailie Deegan (#07 SS-GLR w/Jeff Lefcourt Ford Pristine Auction) takes to the track during the Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, on October 15, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Matthew Bolt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Daytona Beach, Florida this weekend for the 2023 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 The Daytona International Speedway will host the event on Saturday, February 18. The race begins at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

The race is a total of 120 laps around the 2.5-mile circuit. Stages 1 and 2 will both be 30 laps each, with the Final Stage being upped to 60 laps. Last year’s winner (and this year’s pole-sitter) was Austin Hill, who finished in 2:11:46. The year before, Austin Cindric earned the victory in overtime in 2:34:12. Noah Gragson took the checkered flag in 2019 in 2:11:44.

Hill and Justin Haley are tied at DraftKings Sportsbook with +700 odds to win the race. John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer and Chandler Smith follow them at +1000, and Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry are installed at +1200.

Date: Saturday, February 18
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Austin Hill 21
2 Parker Kligerman 48
3 Cole Custer 0
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Justin Allgaier 7
6 Daniel Hemric 11
7 John Hunter Nemechek 20
8 Chandler Smith 16
9 Riley Herbst 98
10 Anthony Alfredo 78
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Jade Buford 5
13 Myatt Snider 19
14 Sam Mayer 1
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Parker Retzlaff 31
17 Caesar Bacarella 45
18 Josh Berry 8
19 Justin Haley 10
20 Jeb Burton 27
21 Brennan Poole 6
22 Ryan Sieg 38
23 Gray Gaulding 08
24 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
25 Josh Williams 92
26 Kyle Sieg 28
27 Blaine Perkins 07
28 David Starr 02
29 Joe Graf, Jr. 39
30 Bayley Currey 4
31 C.J. McLaughlin 35
32 Brett Moffitt 25
33 Kaz Grala 26
34 Parker Chase 24
35 Ryan Ellis 43
36 Joey Gase 53
37 Jesse Iwuji 34
38 Jeremy Clements 51
Alex Labbe DNQ
Dexter Stacey DNQ
Garrett Smithley DNQ
Josh Bilicki DNQ
Ryan Vargas DNQ
Timmy Hill DNQ

