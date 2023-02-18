 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina - Practice Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, February 18th with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway. The race starts at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports Live. The race is 120 laps and usually lasts more than two hours.

The last three races ended in 2:11:44 (2020), 2:34:12 (2021) and 2:11:46 (2022). The 2021 race was extended with overtime.

The co-favorites to win the first Xfinity Series race of the season are Austin Hill and Justin Haley at +700 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. John H. Nemechek, Cole Custer and Chandler Smith round out the top five, and all have +1000 odds to win this race. Hill is the defending champ in this race and has claimed the pole position for this year’s race.

Ty Gibbs claimed the Xfinity Series title last season but was promoted to the Cup Series for the 2023 season.

Starting lineup

2023 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Austin Hill 21
2 Parker Kligerman 48
3 Cole Custer 0
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Justin Allgaier 7
6 Daniel Hemric 11
7 John Hunter Nemechek 20
8 Chandler Smith 16
9 Riley Herbst 98
10 Anthony Alfredo 78
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Jade Buford 5
13 Myatt Snider 19
14 Sam Mayer 1
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Parker Retzlaff 31
17 Caesar Bacarella 45
18 Josh Berry 8
19 Justin Haley 10
20 Jeb Burton 27
21 Brennan Poole 6
22 Ryan Sieg 38
23 Gray Gaulding 08
24 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
25 Josh Williams 92
26 Kyle Sieg 28
27 Blaine Perkins 07
28 David Starr 02
29 Joe Graf, Jr. 39
30 Bayley Currey 4
31 C.J. McLaughlin 35
32 Brett Moffitt 25
33 Kaz Grala 26
34 Parker Chase 24
35 Ryan Ellis 43
36 Joey Gase 53
37 Jesse Iwuji 34
38 Jeremy Clements 51
Alex Labbe DNQ
Dexter Stacey DNQ
Garrett Smithley DNQ
Josh Bilicki DNQ
Ryan Vargas DNQ
Timmy Hill DNQ

