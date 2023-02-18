What time is the 2023 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, February 18th with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway. The race starts at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports Live. The race is 120 laps and usually lasts more than two hours.

The last three races ended in 2:11:44 (2020), 2:34:12 (2021) and 2:11:46 (2022). The 2021 race was extended with overtime.

The co-favorites to win the first Xfinity Series race of the season are Austin Hill and Justin Haley at +700 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. John H. Nemechek, Cole Custer and Chandler Smith round out the top five, and all have +1000 odds to win this race. Hill is the defending champ in this race and has claimed the pole position for this year’s race.

Ty Gibbs claimed the Xfinity Series title last season but was promoted to the Cup Series for the 2023 season.

Starting lineup