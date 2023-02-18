What time does Elimination Chamber 2023 start?

WWE will head to Canada this Saturday with Elimination Chamber coming live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC.

The main show for Saturday will begin at 8 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads. Six matches are currently on tap for the premium live event.

Elimination Chamber has become an annual February staple on the company’s calendar and is often the final pay-per-view before Wrestlemania later in the spring. The show is highlighted by at least one Elimination Chamber match where six superstars step into a giant steel cage structure and try to outlast the five other competitors. There will be two chamber matches at this year’s show with the men competing for the United States Championship and the women vying to earn a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania 39 this April.

The main event of this year’s show will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against Sami Zayn in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal. The former “Honorary Uce” Zayn was beaten down and thrown out of the Bloodline after he hit Reigns with a steel chair at the Royal Rumble. For his betrayal, Reigns has vowed to destroy the challenger in front of all of his friends and family.

Full list of matches*

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn

United States Championship - Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bonson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber)

No. 1 contender for Raw Women’s Championship - Asuka vs. Carmella vs. Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Elimination Chamber)

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

*Card subject to change.