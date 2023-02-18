When is the next WWE pay-per-view after Elimination Chamber 2023?

The WWE is heading to north of the border this evening for the Elimination Champber pay-per-view coming live from from the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC. While the show should be exciting, it’s not too early to look at the next pay-per-view.

WWE’s next pay-per-view will be its biggest show of the year with Wrestlemania 39 coming live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. This will be the sixth Wrestlemania to be held in the Greater Los Angeles area and the first one to take place since Wrestlemania 21 emanated from the Staples Center in 2005. And just like that event, this year’s show has the tagline “Wrestlemania Goes Hollywood” with its Hollywood theme.

Wrestlemania, of course, is the company’s north star event as it is THE marquee pay-per-view on its yearly calendar. From intense matches to blow off long-running rivalries to fun matches involving celebrities, there’s a wide variety of matchups and segments the company will put on display throughout the weekend. This will be the fourth consecutive Wrestlemania that will be a two-night show, a concept that they were able to test run in 2020 after being forced to move to the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main event of the entire two-night spectacle will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his titles against Cody Rhodes, who won the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match to earn the opportunity. Reigns has stood atop the mountain as champion for two-and-a-half years and will face a challenger in Rhodes that is determined to capture a title that his father couldn’t grab. The other world title matches will feature women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley challenging Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for her title and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending her title against whoever wins tonight’s women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Other speculated matches for the big card includes Seth Rollins facing Logan Paul and The Usos potentially defending their undisputed tag titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.