Odds for Dunk Contest at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star weekend has arrived. The Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah will host all of the events from Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19. Saturday’s events consist of the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and Dunk Contest. The action gets started at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, with the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest finishing the night.

There will be four dunkers for this year’s competition. Kenyon Martin Jr from the Houston Rockets, Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers, Trey Murphy III representing the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks’ Jericho Sims will compete in front of a panel of five judges. Jamal Crawford, Lisa Leslie, Karl Malone, Harold Miner and Dominique Wilkins will judge the competition.

McClung has the best odds to win the contest at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +125. Sims is in second at +240, with Martin Jr. in third with +250 odds. Murphy is bringing up the rear installed at +330.

McClung has a lot of intrigue even as the favorite at +125. He has been known to throw down monster dunks and went viral in high school for his showy slams. We know he has the creative mind, but can he put it all together on the big stage?