Best bets for Dunk Contest at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 18 should be an action-packed showcase from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. One of the most anticipated events of this broadcast is the Dunk Contest. It will serve as the third and final event of All-Star Saturday Night with an expected start time of 10 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at some of the best bets to win the Dunk Contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favorite Pick: Mac McClung (+125)

McClung will be the first ever G League player to participate in the Dunk Contest. Let’s be clear about one thing: you don’t put a G Leaguer on this stage if he is mediocre at dunking. As you can see in the clip below, McClung is not mediocre at jumping and throwing the ball through the hoop.

BAHAHAHA NOW A MAC MCCLUNG REVERSE DUNK GOODNIGHT pic.twitter.com/538oCxqlzY — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 11, 2022

In fact, it would be accurate to call McClung a professional dunker. It helps that he’s only 6-2, which is much shorter than most of the other contestants. That gives his dunks better optics while appearing more impressive. Make no mistake about it: McClung is the dunker to beat in this contest.

Darkhorse Pick: Trey Murphy III (+330)

It’s hard to predict what will happen in an event like the Dunk Contest. We don’t know what tricks these participants will have up their sleeves. Given the wide-open nature on this event, why is everybody sleeping on Murphy? He has put up a highlight reel in the first half of the season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Equipped with a 7-foot wingspan and 38-inch vertical jump, Murphy has everything he needs to drop some jaws if he can nail the creativity side of it.