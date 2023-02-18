Who won last year’s NBA dunk contest?

NBA All-Star Weekend arrives in Salt Lake City from Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19. Among the highlights is the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night schedule, with the nightcap featuring the annual AT&T Slam Dunk competition.

Below is a look at the odds for the four participants on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mac McClung: +125

Jericho Sims: +240

Kenyon Martin Jr.: +250

Trey Murphy III: +330

Last year’s winner

Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks was the dunk contest champion in 2022, albeit he hoisted the hardware in what was largely a forgettable competition. The Knicks’ second-year forward completed an in-between-the-legs, one-handed dunk in the final round that incidentally resulted in a layup. Still, he beat out Golden State Warriors’ forward Juan Toscano-Anderson in the final round, who failed to convert three times on a dunk attempt.

Notable previous winners

It should come as no surprise that the few multi-winners have given fans some dunks in the history of the competition. The last contestant to successfully defend their title was Zach LaVine, who won the contest in 2015 and 2016. For the latter victory, fans were treated to what may have been the best contest of all time, as LaVine just edged out Aaron Gordon in a back-and-forth thriller of never-before-seen dunks.

Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, Harold Miner, and Jason Richardson join LaVine as the only two-time winners in the competition’s history. After winning the competition once again in 2010, Nate Robinson became the first and only three-time dunk contest champion, a title that still holds true to this day.