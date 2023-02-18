Who owns the XFL?

The XFL will mark its return on Feb. 18, 2023, with the third season in its history coming with a number of changes. In addition to revamped rules and relocated teams, the upcoming season will launch with new leadership.

The 2023 season will mark its first under its new ownership group, which consists of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale of Redbird Capital. Following its resurrection back in 2020, the XFL’s second season was cut short mid-way in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In August of later that year, it was reported that a consortium of investors led by Johnson, Garcia, and Cardinale purchased the league for $15 million just before an official auction process would take place.

By August 21, 2020, the official transition of ownership took place was completed, with Johnson then noting that “the keys to the XFL have been handed over.” On Oct. 1 of the same year, it was revealed that the league would plan its return in the spring of 2022 before the return date was pushed back once again in December of the following year. On December 2, 2021, Garcia officially announced that the league would return on Feb. 18, 2023.

All 2020 XFL teams, with the exception of the Los Angeles Wildcats, would return for the 2023 season. The Wildcats have been replaced by the San Antonio Brahmas while the Tampa Bay Vipers and New York Guardians relocated to Las Vegas and Orlando, respectively.