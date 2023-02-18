Which former NFL players are in the XFL?

The 2023 XFL season makes its debut on Feb. 18 and 19, with all eight teams in action across the two days. The upcoming season will mark a number of firsts, including new rules, a new ownership group, and a few new teams since the league’s relaunch back in 2020. While a few of the rosters may be fresh to fans, it’s also not a surprise to see a number of familiar faces on an XFL roster.

While the XFL will operate as its own standalone football league, it’s not uncommon to see players with NFL experience round out the final 51-man roster. For some, noteworthy names such as Josh Gordon, Vic Beasley, and Martavis Bryant headline the XFL rosters. Veteran quarterbacks such as Ben DiNucci and AJ McCarron may jump off the page as well.

And for other lesser-known players, they still bring an ample amount of experience from playing for an NFL team, whether as a starter or on the practice squad.

Here’s a larger breakdown of some notable former NFL players that are in the XFL ahead of the 2023 season.