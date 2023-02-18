 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which former NFL players are in the XFL?

With the latest iteration of the XFL set to kick off, here is a look at which ex-NFL players will play in the league.

By pete.hernandez
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 22: Vic Beasley Jr. #44 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after sacking Gardner Minshew II #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2023 XFL season makes its debut on Feb. 18 and 19, with all eight teams in action across the two days. The upcoming season will mark a number of firsts, including new rules, a new ownership group, and a few new teams since the league’s relaunch back in 2020. While a few of the rosters may be fresh to fans, it’s also not a surprise to see a number of familiar faces on an XFL roster.

While the XFL will operate as its own standalone football league, it’s not uncommon to see players with NFL experience round out the final 51-man roster. For some, noteworthy names such as Josh Gordon, Vic Beasley, and Martavis Bryant headline the XFL rosters. Veteran quarterbacks such as Ben DiNucci and AJ McCarron may jump off the page as well.

And for other lesser-known players, they still bring an ample amount of experience from playing for an NFL team, whether as a starter or on the practice squad.

Here’s a larger breakdown of some notable former NFL players that are in the XFL ahead of the 2023 season.

NFL Players in XFL

Player XFL Team
Josh Gordon Seattle Sea Dragons
Drew Plitt Arlington Renegades
Kyle Sloter Arlington Renegades
Eric Dungey D.C. Defenders
Kaleb Eleby Houston Roughnecks
Brandon Silvers Houston Roughnecks
Luis Perez Vegas Vipers
Jalan McClendon Vegas Vipers
Deondre Francois Orlando Guardians
Quinten Dormady Orlando Guardians
Jawon Pass San Antonio Brahmas
Anthony Russo San Antonio Brahmas
Ben DiNucci Seattle Sea Dragons
Steven Montez Seattle Sea Dragons
AJ McCarron St. Louis Battlehawks
Ryan Willis St. Louis Battlehawks
Rahim Moore Arlington Renegades
Will Hill Arlington Renegades
T.J. Green Arlington Renegades
Marquette King Arlington Renegades
Ryquell Armstead D.C. Defenders
Kentrell Brice D.C. Defenders
Abram Smith D.C. Defenders
Deontay Burnett Houston Roughnecks
Diego Fagot Houston Roughnecks
Martavis Bryant Vegas Vipers
Matt Jones Vegas Vipers
Vic Beasley Vegas Vipers
Cody Latimer Orlando Guardians
Matt Elam Orlando Guardians
Kalen Ballage San Antonio Brahmas
Brad Wing San Antonio Brahmas
Sterling Hofrichter St. Louis BattleHawks
P.J. Hall Seattle Sea Dragons
Julie'n Davenport Seattle Sea Dragons

