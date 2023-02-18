Which former NFL players are in the XFL?

The 2023 XFL season makes its debut on Feb. 18 and 19, with all eight teams in action across the two days. The upcoming season will mark a number of firsts, including new rules, a new ownership group, and a few new teams since the league’s relaunch back in 2020. While a few of the rosters may be fresh to fans, it’s also not a surprise to see a number of familiar faces on an XFL roster.
While the XFL will operate as its own standalone football league, it’s not uncommon to see players with NFL experience round out the final 51-man roster. For some, noteworthy names such as Josh Gordon, Vic Beasley, and Martavis Bryant headline the XFL rosters. Veteran quarterbacks such as Ben DiNucci and AJ McCarron may jump off the page as well.
And for other lesser-known players, they still bring an ample amount of experience from playing for an NFL team, whether as a starter or on the practice squad.
Here’s a larger breakdown of some notable former NFL players that are in the XFL ahead of the 2023 season.
NFL Players in XFL
|Player
|XFL Team
|Player
|XFL Team
|Josh Gordon
|Seattle Sea Dragons
|Drew Plitt
|Arlington Renegades
|Kyle Sloter
|Arlington Renegades
|Eric Dungey
|D.C. Defenders
|Kaleb Eleby
|Houston Roughnecks
|Brandon Silvers
|Houston Roughnecks
|Luis Perez
|Vegas Vipers
|Jalan McClendon
|Vegas Vipers
|Deondre Francois
|Orlando Guardians
|Quinten Dormady
|Orlando Guardians
|Jawon Pass
|San Antonio Brahmas
|Anthony Russo
|San Antonio Brahmas
|Ben DiNucci
|Seattle Sea Dragons
|Steven Montez
|Seattle Sea Dragons
|AJ McCarron
|St. Louis Battlehawks
|Ryan Willis
|St. Louis Battlehawks
|Rahim Moore
|Arlington Renegades
|Will Hill
|Arlington Renegades
|T.J. Green
|Arlington Renegades
|Marquette King
|Arlington Renegades
|Ryquell Armstead
|D.C. Defenders
|Kentrell Brice
|D.C. Defenders
|Abram Smith
|D.C. Defenders
|Deontay Burnett
|Houston Roughnecks
|Diego Fagot
|Houston Roughnecks
|Martavis Bryant
|Vegas Vipers
|Matt Jones
|Vegas Vipers
|Vic Beasley
|Vegas Vipers
|Cody Latimer
|Orlando Guardians
|Matt Elam
|Orlando Guardians
|Kalen Ballage
|San Antonio Brahmas
|Brad Wing
|San Antonio Brahmas
|Sterling Hofrichter
|St. Louis BattleHawks
|P.J. Hall
|Seattle Sea Dragons
|Julie'n Davenport
|Seattle Sea Dragons