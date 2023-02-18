Full undercard for Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan junior featherweight fight

A battle of junior featherweight fighters will occur on Saturday, February 18, from the Fox theatre in Pamona, Ca. Luis Nery and Azat Hovhannisyan will headline the Golden Boy fight card that features seven bouts on the evening. The event will stream on DAZN, and start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the ring walk beginning around 9:00 p.m. ET.

Nery (33-1) will enter the ring for the first time since October 2022, when he defeated David Carmona via TKO. He has won two straight after dropping his first career fight career bout to Brandon Figueroa via KO in May 2021. The southpaw has 25 career KOs and has lost via KO. He has been a champion several different times in his career, carrying the WBC Silver junior featherweight and WBA/WBC World junior featherweight titles. He currently doesn’t have a belt but could get another shot at some point down the line. This will be his first time squaring off against Hovahannisyan.

Hovahannisyan (21-3) is entering this bout, having won seven straight dating back to 2018. The orthodox fighter has 17 career KOs and has yet to suffer a loss via KO. The only title belt he’s won in his career has the WBC continental Americas junior featherweight title in 2017. Since then, the only other title opportunity he’s had was a WBC World junior featherweight title, which he lost to Rey Vargas.

Nery is a -160 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Hovahannisyan is a +125 underdog. Shane Mosley Jr. is fighting Mario Alberto Lozano in the final fight of the undercard and is a -2500 favorite.

Full Card for Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan