Full undercard for Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara featherweight title fight

The WBA featherweight title is on the line as Leigh Wood defends his belt against promising challenger Mauricio Lara this Saturday, February 18 at Nottingham Arena in England. This fight will stream on DAZN as the undercard is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET, with ring-walks projected for the main event projected for 5:49 p.m. ET.

Wood (26-2) comes into this fight on three-fight win streak, recently defeating Michael Conlan via TKO in the very same arena where this main event will take place. His most coveted win to date, was an upset over Can Xu where he secured the featherweight title. These two were scheduled to meet in September 2022, but Wood withdrew due to a bicep injury. Now back and healthy, Wood has his sights on a showdown against fellow UK rival Josh Warrington. But, before that happens, he must face off with Lara.

Lara (25-2-1) is coming into this one after a successful 2022 that saw him defeat Emilio Sanchez and Jose Sanmartin in knockout fashion. He is no stranger to fighting a headliner in the UK as well, beating Josh Warrington back in 2021 by TKO. Lara is the favorite in this one and deservingly so, the Mexican born challenger can fight in tight windows, packing plenty of power in his punches. This fight is going to be a good one, both measuring in with near identical physical make ups of 5’7” in height and a reach of 67 inches.

Lara is a -175 favorite per Draftkings Sportsbook, while the champion Wood checks in as a +210 underdog. The final fight of the undercard is a 12-round junior welterweight bout between Dalton Smith and Billy Allington for the British title. Smith is a -5000 favorite while Allington is a +1400 underdog. There are three ten-round bouts on the undercard. Gary Cully a -1800 favorite in a lightweight bout against Wilfredo Flores, Cheavon Clarke is a -3000 favorite against Israel Duffus in a cruiserweight bout, and Gamal Yafai is a -700 favorite in a junior featheweight bout against Diego Alberto Ruiz.

Full Card for Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara