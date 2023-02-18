Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan fight time, live stream, more for super bantamweight bout

Luis Nery and Azat Hovhannisyan will step into the ring in the ring in a Super Bantamweight bout to headline the Golden Boy fight card. The two will be a part of a seven-bout card that will take place on Saturday, February 18, at the Fox Theatre in Pomona, CA. The two gentlemen headlining the event will square off against each other for the first time in their careers for what should make for an entertaining bout.

How to watch Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan

The action will get started at around 6:00 pm, with the ring expected for approximately 9;00 p.m ET.

The event will be available for streaming on DAZN with a subscription.

Fighter history

Nery ( 33-1) will look to make it three wins in a row with a win this weekend. The southpaw has won two in a row since dropping his first career fight to Brandon Figueroa. He has 25 career KOs, and his only loss came via KO. His ability to rebound after a loss has been impressive. He will have his hands full with Hovhannisyan, who is an extremely tough fighter.

Hovhannisyan (21-3) will look to make it eight in a row with a win over Nery this weekend. His last loss came via unanimous decision to Rey Vargas in 2018. The orthodox fighter has won 17 bouts via KO, and has yet to suffer a defeat via KO in his career. His three losses have been scattered throughout his career. So he’s never suffered back-to-back losses. This will be his first time against Nery in his career, and the opposing styles will interesting to watch in this match.

Odds

Nery is the favorite in this fight at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -160 while Hovhannisyan is a +125 underdog. The favored fight outcome is a Nery decision at +200. That’s followed by a Nery stoppage at +215, a Hovhannisyan stoppage at +230, and a Hovhannisyan decision at +500.

Full card for Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan