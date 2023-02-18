Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara fight time, live stream, more for featherweight bout

WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood defends his title against Mauricio Lara this Saturday, February 18 at the Nottingham Arena in England. The battle of two hard hitting featherweights will air on DAZN.

How to watch Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara

This fight will stream on DAZN as the undercard is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET, with ring-walks projected for the main event projected for 5:49 p.m. ET. In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Wood (26-2) comes into this fight on a win streak of three fights. In October 2022, he outlasted Michael Conlan via TKO in the same arena where this main event is taking place. He was scheduled to meet Lara in September 2022, but had to withdraw due to an injured bicep. Now the champion faces his first real test and sees himself as an underdog in this title fight.

Lara (25-2-1) had an impressive 2022 knocking off fellow featherweights Emilio Sanchez and Jose Sanmartin by TKO. He looks to add Wood to his resume of beaten UK fighters, as back in 2021 he beat Josh Warrington by TKO. Lara represents Mexico and is looking to join a long list of prize fighters from his hometown in getting a taste of boxing royalty.

Lara is a -175 favorite per Draftkings Sportsbook, while the champion Wood checks in as a +210 underdog.

Full card for Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara