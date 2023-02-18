Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The WBA featherweight title is up for grabs as Leigh Wood and Mauricio Lara face off at the Nottingham Arena in England this Saturday, February 18. The fight will get started at approximately 6 p.m. ET and will stream on DAZN.

Wood (26-2) enters as the outright WBA featherweight titleholder and will be defending this title for the first time. He has won his last three fights and has recovered from a bicep injury that postponed this showdown back in September 2022.

Lara (25-2-1) is a fast, hard hitting fighter who has accumulated many wins, including a noteworthy TKO over josh Warrington back in 2021. The 24-year-old hails from Mexico and is looking to cement his resume with a victory this weekend.

Lara comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -275 favorite while Wood is a +210 underdog. The favored outcome is Lara by KO/TKO at -200, while a Wood decision is +750. A Lara win by decision is +850 and a Wood KO/TKO is +350.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD