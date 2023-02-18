What is the format of the Skills Challenge?

NBA All-Star Weekend returns from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, featuring a packed schedule of events from Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19. The State Farm All-Star Saturday Night has become a fulcrum for the festivities, with the Kia Skills Challenge marking the first event of the night.

The skills challenge consists of a three-round competition with three teams of three players. Each round is worth a different number of “Challenge Points,” and the team that finishes with the most points after all three rounds will be crowned this year’s champion.

Round 1: Team Relay (100 challenge points)

This portion will consist of a team relay, and every player from a given team must participate in the timed relay. Each player must complete the following:

• 35-foot outlet pass at a moving target from the baseline, complete the pass to move on or max three valid attempts

• Dribble downcourt through three moving pylons

• Short shot in the lane, max three valid attempts, move on after a make or three attempts

• Left corner 3-point shot, max three valid attempts, move on after a make or three attempts, automated defender

• Dribble to the opposite goal and make a basket (dunk, layup, jump shot, etc.)

Round 2: Team Passing (100 challenge points)

For the second portion, each team has 30 seconds to amass the max number of challenge points possible, with all players of a given team participating together:

• Each team must make at least one pass attempt at each target

• Individual players cannot make consecutive passes at the same target

• All passes must originate from designated areas near the baseline and must be made at the target immediately in front of the designated area

• Three oversized passing targets vary in size and distance:

• 35-foot outlet pass, forward, and back-moving target (2 points)

• 20-foot bounce pass, side-to-side moving target (4 points)

• 25-foot chest pass, forward and back moving target (6 points)

Round 3: Team Shooting (200 challenge points)

Each team will have 60 seconds to amass points while shooting from five different spots on the court. Every player must attempt at least one shot, and teams cannot repeat the same shot consecutively. The following spots have a corresponding value:

• Spot 1: Right side 10-foot shot outside the lane (1 point)

• Spot 2: Left elbow extended (2 points)

• Spot 3: Top of the key 3-pointer (3 points)

• Spot 4: Left corner 3-pointer (4 points)

• Spot 5: Right slot 30-foot deep 3-pointer (5 points)

Challenge Points Tiebreaker:

In the event two teams are tied with 200 Challenge Points each after Round 3, these teams will compete in the Challenge Points Tiebreaker to determine the champion.

Half-Court Shot:

• Teams compete one at a time

• All three players participate together

• Team 1 sets the time to beat with a made shot or expiration of the clock; clock counts up (maximum of 1:30)

• The countdown clock for Team 2 is set to Team 1’s time

• For Team 2, a successful shot released before the clock reaches zero will be counted as a made basket

• The team that makes a half-court shot in the fastest time wins

• Tiebreaker – repeat the final round

Who are the teams?

Team Antetokounmpo: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo

Team Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton

Team Rooks: Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Jabari Smith Jr.