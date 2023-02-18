Odds for Skills Challenge at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend arrives in Salt Lake City, with the festivities taking place from Vivint Arena. Many of the league’s stars congregate for the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, which features a trio of longstanding competitions. Kicking off the Saturday slate will be the Kia Skills Challenge, which features three teams of three players going head-to-head in three unique rounds.

The action starts at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 18 while airing on TNT. Below, we’ll break down the odds (according to DraftKings Sportsbook) to win the Skills Challenge.

Team Jazz are the clear favorites at -120, largely because they are completely healthy and have some built-in chemistry from playing together all season. The rookies are next up at +140, while the Antetokounmpo brothers are the heavy underdogs at +475.

We know what Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is capable of, but this particular challenge doesn’t line up with his exact skills. His brothers are less accomplished in the NBA, and didn’t perform well last year in this event. Team Jazz have a bit of everything, while the rookies are also formidable with Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey having strong seasons.