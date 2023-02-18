How to watch the XFL in Week 1

The 2023 XFL season gets underway this weekend with all eight teams in action on Saturday and Sunday. All four games will be televised and live-streamed as the league has an exclusive deal with Disney and ESPN. This will be the XFL’s first televised games since 2020 after it was canceled roughly halfway through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the 2023 season kicking off this weekend, let’s take a closer look at each matchup with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vegas Vipers vs. Arlington Renegades

Both teams are entering their second season in XFL play as they’re charter members of the league beginning in 2020. The Vipers moved from Tampa Bay to Las Vegas ahead of this season, while the Renegades changed their name from Dallas to Arlington. The Vipers went 1-4 in 2020 before the season was canceled, finishing at the bottom of the east division. The Renegades finished second in the west with a record of 2-3.

Vegas features OLB Vic Beasley and WR Martavis Bryant, who both spent several seasons in the NFL before exiting the league and making the move to XFL.

Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, February 18th

Announcers: TBD

Location: Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Moneyline: Arlington -125, Vegas +105

Orlando Guardians vs. Houston Roughnecks

The Roughnecks had the league’s best record in 2020, going 5-0 before the season was called off. They’re the only team in the league to end up with an undefeated record and will look to keep that trend going into this season. The Guardians, who finished 3-2 in the 2020 season, made the move from New York to Orlando ahead of the 2023 campaign. They’re led by QB Paxton Lynch, a former NFL first-round pick who spent two seasons with the Broncos.

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN/FX

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, February 18th

Announcers: TBD

Location: TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas

Moneyline: Houston -115, Orlando -105

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas

The Battlehawks enter their second XFL season after finishing in second place in the east in 2020 with a 3-2 record. They’re led by QB AJ McCarron, who spent multiple seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before jumping around to a few different teams. After a season-ending injury with the Falcons in 2021, he ended up signing with the Battlehawks in 2022 ahead of this season.

San Antonio is making its first appearance in the XFL, effectively replacing the LA Wildcats. They feature RB Kalen Ballage, who played with the Miami Dolphins and LA Chargers before making an exit from the NFL.

Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Sunday, February 19th

Announcers: TBD

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Moneyline: St. Louis -125, San Antonio +105

Seattle Sea Dragons vs. D.C. Defenders

Both sides are playing their second XFL season after the Sea Dragons (formerly the Seattle Dragons) finished at the bottom of the west with a 1-4 record in 2020. The Defenders finished on top of the east with a 3-2 record. Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver and Super Bowl 53 champion Josh Gordon will feature for the Sea Dragons as he makes his XFL debut.

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Sunday, February 19th

Announcers: TBD

Location: Audi Field - Washington, D.C.

Moneyline: D.C. -120, Seattle +100