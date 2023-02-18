How to watch St. Louis BattleHawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas in XFL Week 1

The 2023 XFL season kicks off this weekend as all eight teams will be in action on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19. This marks the start of the sophomore XFL season in the league’s second iteration after the first campaign was canceled at the halfway mark due the COVID-19 pandemic.

After going 3-2 in 2020, the St. Louis BattleHawks are opening this season against the San Antonio Brahmas, who will be making their XFL debut after replacing the LA Defenders.

St. Louis BattleHawks vs. San Antonio Bahamas

The BattleHawks feature some familiar names for NFL names, with the biggest being quarterback AJ McCarron, who starred at the University of Alabama before spending six seasons in the NFL with the Bengals, Raiders and Texans. Other former NFL players on the BattleHawks include RB Brian Hill and OL Juwann Bushell-Beatty.

For San Antonio, they’ll be led at quarterback by former Wisconsin and Norte Dame signal-caller Jack Coan, who spent time with the Indianapolis Colts. He’ll be backed up by Reid Sinnett, who spent time with the Dolphins and Eagles. The Bahamas roster also includes former NFLers at running back (Kalen Ballage, Jon Hilliman) and punter (Brad Wing).

St. Louis enters the game as favorites, coming in at -125 on the moneyline while San Antonio is at +105.

All XFL games will be shown via live stream on ESPN+, as well as broadcast television as the XFL has a deal worked out with both Disney and ESPN.

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Feb. 18

Announcers: TBD

Location: The Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Odds: St. Louis -125, San Antonio +105