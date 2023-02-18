How to watch Seattle Sea Dragons vs. D.C. Defenders in XFL Week 1

The 2023 XFL season kicks off this weekend as all eight teams will play on either Saturday, Feb. 18, or Sunday, Feb. 19.

After being of the best teams in the XFL during the inaugural season in 2020, the D.C. Defenders are getting a chance to build a new era when they welcome the Seattle Sea Dragons to Audi Field for the final game of Week One of the new XFL season.

Seattle Sea Dragons vs. D.C. Defenders

The Sea Dragons (who were just the “Dragons” in 2020) enter this season with one of the best rosters in the XFL. Along with having former Dallas Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci, the Sea Dragons also have wide receiver Josh Gordon. A former Pro Bowler with the Browns, Gordon has tallied 4,284 yards receiving in the NFL but has been in the receiver wilderness since 2019 due to injuries and personal reasons.

On the other side, the defenders are led by quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who starred for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the 2020 XFL season and also saw time for the Houston Texans. He’ll be backed up by former University of Houston quarterback D’Eriq King. The Defenders also have running back Ryquell Armstead, who looked like a budding star with the Jaguars before his career was derailed by COVID-19.

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Feb. 19

Announcers: TBD

Location: Audi Field, Washington D.C.

Moneyline: Sea Dragons +100, Defenders -120